Nuvalent Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvalent, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 9,750,000 shares of common stock, consisting of 9,150,000 shares of Class A common stock and 600,000 shares of Class B common stock, each at a price to the public of $17.00 per share. All shares are being offered by Nuvalent. The gross proceeds to Nuvalent from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $165.75 million. The Class A common stock is expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "NUVL" on July 29, 2021. The offering is expected to close on August 2, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, the underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,462,500 shares of Class A common stock at the initial public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions.

J.P. Morgan, Cowen and Piper Sandler are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 28, 2021. The offering is being made only by means of a written prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the initial public offering can be obtained, when available, from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone (866) 803-9204 or by email at [email protected]; Cowen and Company, LLC c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY, 11717, Attn: Prospectus Department, by email at [email protected] or by telephone at (833) 297-2926; and Piper Sandler & Co., 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402, Attention: Prospectus Department, by telephone at (800) 747-3924, or by email at [email protected].

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent, Inc. is creating precisely targeted therapies designed to overcome the limitations of existing therapies for clinically proven kinase targets for patients with cancer. Leveraging deep expertise in structure-based design, Nuvalent develops innovative small molecules with exquisite target selectivity to overcome resistance, minimize adverse events, and drive more durable responses. Nuvalent is advancing a robust pipeline with parallel lead programs in ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC, along with multiple discovery-stage research programs.

