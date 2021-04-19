NuVasive Announces Conference Call and Webcast of First Quarter 2021 Results

SAN DIEGO, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA), the leader in spine technology innovation, focused on transforming spine surgery with minimally disruptive, procedurally integrated solutions, announced today the Company will release its first quarter 2021 earnings results on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, after the close of the market.

NuVasive will hold a conference call on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT to discuss the results of its financial performance for the first quarter 2021. The dial-in numbers are 1-877-407-9039 for domestic callers and 1-201-689-8470 for international callers. A live webcast of the conference call will be available online from the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at www.nuvasive.com.

After the live webcast, the call will remain available on NuVasive's website through June 5, 2021. In addition, a telephone replay of the call will be available until May 12, 2021. The replay dial-in numbers are 1-844-512-2921 for domestic callers and 1-412-317-6671 for international callers. Please use pin number: 13718015.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) is the leader in spine technology innovation, with a mission to transform surgery, advance care, and change lives. The Company's less-invasive, procedurally integrated surgical solutions are designed to deliver reproducible and clinically proven outcomes. The Company's comprehensive procedural portfolio includes surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, software for surgical planning, navigation and imaging solutions, magnetically adjustable implant systems for spine and orthopedics, and intraoperative neuromonitoring technology and service offerings. With more than $1 billion in net sales, NuVasive has approximately 2,700 employees and operates in more than 50 countries serving surgeons, hospitals, and patients. For more information, please visit www.nuvasive.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

NuVasive cautions you that statements included in this news release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors which, if they do not materialize or prove correct, could cause NuVasive's results to differ materially from historical results or those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The potential risks and uncertainties which contribute to the uncertain nature of these statements include, but are not limited to, the risk that NuVasive's net sales or earnings projections may turn out to be inaccurate because of the preliminary nature of the forecasts; the risk of further adjustment to financial results or future financial expectations; unanticipated difficulty in selling products, generating net sales or producing expected profitability; and those other risks and uncertainties more fully described in NuVasive's news releases and periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. NuVasive's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are available at www.sec.gov. NuVasive assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which it was made.

