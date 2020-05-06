NuVasive Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

SAN DIEGO, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA), the leader in spine technology innovation, focused on transforming spine surgery with minimally disruptive, procedurally integrated solutions, today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

First Quarter 2020 Highlights

Revenue decreased -5.4% to $259.9 million , or -5.1% on a constant currency basis;

, or -5.1% on a constant currency basis; GAAP operating margin of 10.9%; Non-GAAP operating margin of 16.9%; and

GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.10 ; Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.48 .

"First and foremost, I want to recognize the healthcare professionals who are battling COVID-19 on the front lines and whose work is truly heroic during this global healthcare crisis," said J. Christopher Barry, chief executive officer of NuVasive. "Additionally, I am proud of the resiliency demonstrated by NuVasive employees, as the Company remains committed to supporting our surgeon partners and their patients during this time.

"NuVasive's first quarter performance was consistent with the preliminary revenue results provided in the business update shared last month," Barry continued. "The Company began the quarter positioned to build upon the financial momentum delivered last year, but faced a decline in elective procedure volumes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, with a strong cash position, dedicated team and innovative technology in our pipeline, we are confident in the long-term trajectory of the business and our purpose to transform surgery, advance care and change lives."

A full reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the tables of this news release.

First Quarter 2020 Results

NuVasive reported first quarter 2020 total revenue of $259.9 million, a -5.4% decrease compared to $274.8 million for the first quarter 2019. On a constant currency basis, first quarter 2020 total revenue decreased -5.1% compared to the same period last year.

For the first quarter 2020, both GAAP and non-GAAP gross profit was $188.0 million and GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin was 72.3%. These results compared to GAAP and non-GAAP gross profit of $200.3 million and GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin of 72.9%, for the first quarter 2019.

The Company reported GAAP net income of $5.3 million, or diluted earnings per share of $0.10, for the first quarter 2020 compared to GAAP net income of $9.4 million, or diluted earnings per share of $0.18, for the first quarter 2019. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $25.4 million, or diluted earnings per share of $0.48, for the first quarter 2020 compared to non-GAAP net income of $27.6 million, or diluted earnings per share of $0.53, for the first quarter 2019.

Expense Control Measures and 2020 Financial Guidance

On April 14, 2020, NuVasive provided a business update related to COVID-19, including the following temporary actions to reduce operating expenses:

Implementing compensation reductions for its board of directors and executive officers;

Controlling discretionary spend across the organization; and

Adjusting manufacturing capacity based on certain government directives and demand, while ensuring sufficient inventory levels to support current procedure volumes.

Additionally, on April 14, 2020, NuVasive withdrew its annual financial guidance for 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant negative impact on elective procedure volumes. As visibility for spine surgery volumes for the remainder of the year is limited, and the Company is not able to predict when or how quickly elective surgery volumes will recover, the Company is not providing further financial guidance for 2020 at this time.

Supplementary Financial Information

For additional financial detail, please visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.nuvasive.com to access Supplementary Financial Information.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Information

Management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures such as non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP operating expenses and non-GAAP operating margin, which exclude amortization of intangible assets, business transition costs, purchased in-process research and development, one-time restructuring and related items in connection with acquisitions, investments and divestitures, non-recurring consulting fees, certain litigation expenses and settlements, certain European medical device regulation costs, gains and losses from strategic investments, and non-cash interest expense (excluding debt issuance cost). Management also uses certain non-GAAP measures which are intended to exclude the impact of foreign exchange currency fluctuations. The measure constant currency utilizes an exchange rate that eliminates fluctuations when calculating financial performance numbers. The Company also uses measures such as free cash flow, which represents cash flow from operations less cash used in the acquisition and disposition of capital. Additionally, the Company uses an adjusted EBITDA measure which represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and excludes the impact of stock-based compensation, business transition costs, purchased in-process research and development, one-time restructuring and related items in connection with acquisitions, investments and divestitures, non-recurring consulting fees, certain litigation expenses and settlements, certain European medical device regulation costs, gains and losses on strategic investments, and other significant one-time items.

Management calculates the non-GAAP financial measures provided in this earnings release excluding these costs and uses these non-GAAP financial measures to enable it to further and more consistently analyze the period-to-period financial performance of its core business operations. Management believes that providing investors with these non-GAAP measures gives them additional information to enable them to assess, in the same way management assesses, the Company's current and future continuing operations. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. Set forth below are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measure.

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited - in thousands, except per share data)















Gross Profit Operating

Profit Net Income Diluted

EPS Diluted

WASO 5 Net Income to

Adjusted EBITDA Reported GAAP $ 188,016 $ 28,319 $ 5,298 $ 0.10 53,727 $ 5,298 % of revenue 72.3% 10.9%







Amortization of intangible assets

12,649 12,649





Litigation related expenses and settlements1

3,103 3,103



3,103 Business transition costs2

(1,440) (1,440)



(1,440) European medical device regulation3

1,247 1,247



1,247 Non-cash interest expense on convertible notes



5,724





Net loss on strategic investments



1,411



1,411 Tax effect of adjustments4



(2,562)





Interest expense/(income), net









10,786 Income tax expense









4,827 Depreciation and amortization









34,972 Non-cash stock based compensation









(2,858) Adjusted Non-GAAP $ 188,016 $ 43,878 $ 25,430 $ 0.48 52,532 $ 57,346 % of revenue 72.3% 16.9%





22.1%





1 Represents expenses associated with certain ongoing litigation matters, including infringement of the Company's intellectual property. 2 Costs related to acquisition, integration and business transition activities which include severance, relocation, consulting, leasehold exit costs, third party merger and acquisitions costs, contingent consideration fair value adjustments, and other costs directly associated with such activities. 3 Represents costs specific to updating our quality system, product labeling, asset write-offs and product remanufacturing to comply with European medical device regulation. 4 Represents the impact from tax affecting the adjustments above at their statutory tax rate. As of May 6, 2020, the Company estimated an annual tax rate of ~27% on a GAAP basis and ~23% on a non-GAAP basis. 5 Adjusted non-GAAP diluted WASO excludes the impact of dilutive convertible notes for which the Company is economically hedged through its anti-dilutive bond hedge arrangements.

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited - in thousands, except per share data)















Gross Profit Operating

Profit Net Income Diluted

EPS Diluted

WASO 5 Net Income to

Adjusted EBITDA Reported GAAP $ 200,282 $ 20,173 $ 9,386 $ 0.18 52,480 $ 9,386 % of revenue 72.9% 7.3%







Amortization of intangible assets

13,625 13,625





Litigation related expenses and settlements1

3,046 3,046



3,046 Business transition costs2

3,833 3,833



3,833 European medical device regulation3

332 332



332 Non-cash interest expense on convertible notes



4,319





Tax effect of adjustments4



(6,933)





Interest expense/(income), net









9,104 Income tax expense









1,317 Depreciation and amortization









34,054 Non-cash stock based compensation









5,717 Adjusted Non-GAAP $ 200,282 $ 41,009 $ 27,608 $ 0.53 52,480 $ 66,789 % of revenue 72.9% 14.9%





24.3%





1 Represents expenses associated with certain ongoing litigation matters, including infringement of the Company's intellectual property. 2 Costs related to acquisition, integration and business transition activities which include severance, relocation, consulting, leasehold exit costs, third party merger and acquisitions costs, contingent consideration fair value adjustments, and other costs directly associated with such activities. 3 Represents costs specific to updating our quality system, product labeling, asset write-offs and product remanufacturing to comply with European medical device regulation. 4 Represents the impact from tax affecting the adjustments above at their statutory tax rate. As of May 1, 2019, the Company estimated an annual tax rate of ~22% on a GAAP basis and ~23% on a non-GAAP basis. 5 Adjusted non-GAAP diluted WASO excludes the impact of dilutive convertible notes for which the Company is economically hedged through its anti-dilutive bond hedge arrangements.

Investor Conference Call

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) is the leader in spine technology innovation, with a mission to transform surgery, advance care and change lives. The Company's less invasive, procedurally integrated surgical solutions are designed to deliver reproducible and clinically proven outcomes. The Company's comprehensive procedural portfolio includes access, implants and fixation systems, biologics, software for surgical planning, navigation and imaging solutions, magnetically adjustable implant systems for spine and orthopedics, and intraoperative monitoring service offerings. With more than $1 billion in revenue, NuVasive has approximately 2,800 employees and operates in more than 50 countries serving surgeons, hospitals and patients. For more information, please visit www.nuvasive.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

NuVasive cautions you that statements included in this news release or made on the investor conference call referenced herein that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors which, if they do not materialize or prove correct, could cause NuVasive's results to differ materially from historical results or those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, this news release contains selected financial results from the first quarter 2020. The Company's results for the first quarter 2020 are prior to the completion of review and audit procedures by the Company's external auditors and are subject to adjustment. The potential risks and uncertainties which contribute to the uncertain nature of these statements include, among others, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business and financial results; the Company's ability to maintain operations to support its customers and patients in the near-term and to capitalize on future growth opportunities; risks associated with acceptance of the Company's surgical products and procedures by spine surgeons and hospitals, development and acceptance of new products or product enhancements, clinical and statistical verification of the benefits achieved via the use of NuVasive's products, the Company's ability to adequately manage inventory as it continues to release new products, its ability to recruit and retain management and key personnel, and the other risks and uncertainties more fully described in the Company's news releases and periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. NuVasive's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are available at www.sec.gov. NuVasive assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which it was made.

NuVasive, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data)













Three Months Ended March 31, (unaudited)

2020

2019 Revenue







Product revenue

$ 234,687

$ 243,823 Service revenue

25,194

30,953 Total revenue

259,881

274,776 Cost of revenue (excluding below amortization of intangible assets)







Cost of products sold

51,645

54,486 Cost of services

20,220

20,008 Total cost of revenue

71,865

74,494 Gross profit

188,016

200,282 Operating expenses:







Sales, marketing and administrative

130,231

145,076 Research and development

18,257

17,575 Amortization of intangible assets

12,649

13,625 Business transition costs

(1,440)

3,833 Total operating expenses

159,697

180,109 Interest and other expense, net:







Interest income

731

409 Interest expense

(11,517)

(9,513) Other (expense) income, net

(7,408)

(366) Total interest and other expense, net

(18,194)

(9,470) Income before income taxes

10,125

10,703 Income tax expense

(4,827)

(1,317) Consolidated net income

$ 5,298

$ 9,386 Net income per share:







Basic

$ 0.10

$ 0.18 Diluted

$ 0.10

$ 0.18 Weighted average shares outstanding:







Basic

51,837

51,675 Diluted

53,727

52,480

NuVasive, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except par values and share amounts)













March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019 ASSETS

(Unaudited)



Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 511,976

$ 213,034 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $17,386 and $17,019, respectively

186,826

211,532 Inventory, net

324,675

312,419 Prepaid income taxes

17,628

10,434 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

17,294

16,917 Total current assets

1,058,399

764,336 Property and equipment, net

280,058

266,318 Intangible assets, net

191,136

201,092 Goodwill

559,299

561,064 Operating lease right-of-use assets

107,304

66,932 Deferred tax assets

9,354

9,162 Restricted cash and investments

1,494

1,494 Other assets

13,477

14,892 Total assets

$ 2,220,521

$ 1,885,290 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$ 91,241

$ 97,160 Contingent consideration liabilities

14,859

15,727 Accrued payroll and related expenses

40,173

86,458 Operating lease liabilities

7,031

5,567 Income tax liabilities

151

2,005 Senior convertible notes

628,681

— Total current liabilities

782,136

206,917 Long-term senior convertible notes

361,633

623,298 Deferred and income tax liabilities

23,905

14,655 Operating lease liabilities

116,496

73,153 Other long-term liabilities

50,152

52,060 Commitments and contingencies







Stockholders' equity:







Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized, none outstanding

—

— Common stock, $0.001 par value; 120,000,000 shares authorized at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, 57,691,871 and 57,524,658 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively

62

62 Additional paid-in capital

1,478,294

1,429,854 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(13,227)

(9,418) Retained earnings

87,773

82,475 Treasury stock at cost; 6,524,218 shares and 5,379,536 shares at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively

(666,703)

(587,766) Total equity

886,199

915,207 Total liabilities and equity

$ 2,220,521

$ 1,885,290

NuVasive, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands)













Three Months Ended March 31, (unaudited)

2020

2019 Operating activities:







Consolidated net income

$ 5,298

$ 9,386 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

34,972

34,054 Amortization of non-cash interest

7,143

5,210 Stock-based compensation

(2,858)

5,717 Reserves on current assets

5,232

3,785 Net loss on strategic investments

1,411

— Other non-cash adjustments

5,403

3,172 Deferred income taxes

9,105

1,547 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:







Accounts receivable

22,409

1,620 Inventory

(21,135)

(19,292) Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(2,042)

(1,399) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(5,271)

(2,249) Accrued payroll and related expenses

(45,927)

(14,815) Income taxes

(8,515)

(2,261) Net cash provided by operating activities

5,225

24,475 Investing activities:







Purchases of intangible assets

(2,490)

(6,827) Purchases of property and equipment

(28,116)

(33,929) Net cash used in investing activities

(30,606)

(40,756) Financing activities:







Purchases of treasury stock

(78,818)

(8,177) Payment of contingent consideration

(346)

(1,435) Proceeds from issuance of convertible debt, net of issuance costs

437,686

— Proceeds from sale of warrants

47,070

— Purchase of convertible note hedge

(78,300)

— Other financing activities

(1,233)

1,556 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

326,059

(8,056) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(1,736)

(112) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

298,942

(24,449) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

214,528

120,235 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 513,470

$ 95,786

