NuVasive Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA), the leader in spine technology innovation, focused on transforming spine surgery with minimally disruptive, procedurally integrated solutions, today announced financial results for the quarter and full year ended Dec. 31, 2020.

Fourth Quarter 2020

Net sales decreased 6.0% to $291.8 million , or 6.7% on a constant currency basis;

, or 6.7% on a constant currency basis; GAAP operating margin of 6.9%; Non-GAAP operating margin of 15.8%; and

GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.03 ; Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.59 .

Full Year 2020

Net sales decreased 10.1% to $1.051 billion , or 10.2% on a constant currency basis;

, or 10.2% on a constant currency basis; GAAP operating margin of 3.7%; Non-GAAP operating margin of 11.1%; and

GAAP diluted loss per share of $0.72 ; Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.23 .

"NuVasive continues to see significant impact from COVID-19 on elective surgical procedures and patient sentiment, particularly within the U.S. market, which increased late in the fourth quarter," said J. Christopher Barry, chief executive officer of NuVasive. "Against a challenging 2020, we made key investments in infrastructure, talent, and innovation to unlock our ability to fulfill our long-term strategy. We are excited about the acquisition of Simplify Medical to advance our C360 portfolio and the 510(k) submission for the Pulse platform. We remain committed to delivering enhanced value to shareholders, surgeons, and employees, while helping change the lives of patients around the globe."

Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

NuVasive reported fourth quarter 2020 total net sales of $291.8 million, a 6.0% decrease compared to $310.4 million for the fourth quarter 2019. On a constant currency basis, fourth quarter 2020 total net sales decreased 6.7% compared to the same period last year driven by the impact of COVID-19 on elective surgeries.

For the fourth quarter 2020, GAAP and non-GAAP gross profit was $207.2 million and $208.9 million, respectively, and GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin was 71.0% and 71.6%, respectively. These results compared to GAAP and non-GAAP gross profit of $227.1 million and GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin of 73.2%, for the fourth quarter 2019. The decline in GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin was primarily due to the decrease in net sales and incremental reserves for inventory.

The Company reported GAAP net income of $1.7 million, or diluted earnings per share of $0.03, for the fourth quarter 2020 compared to GAAP net income of $29.9 million, or diluted earnings per share of $0.55, for the fourth quarter 2019. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $30.4 million, or diluted earnings per share of $0.59, for the fourth quarter 2020 compared to non-GAAP net income of $38.5 million, or diluted earnings per share of $0.73, for the fourth quarter 2019.

Free cash flow for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2020, was $44.8 million compared to $46.3 million in the prior year period.

Full Year 2020 Results

NuVasive reported full year 2020 total net sales of $1.051 billion, a 10.1% decrease compared to $1.168 billion for the full year 2019. On a constant currency basis, full year 2020 total net sales decreased 10.2% compared to the full year 2019, which reflects the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the full year 2020, GAAP and non-GAAP gross profit was $729.0 million and $730.7 million, respectively, and GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin was 69.4% and 69.5%, respectively. These results compared to GAAP and non-GAAP gross profit of $855.7 million, and GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin of 73.3% for the full year 2019. The decrease in GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin was primarily a result of incremental reserves for inventory attributed to projected demand for certain spinal hardware products impacted by COVID-19.

The Company reported GAAP net loss of $37.2 million, or diluted loss per share of $0.72, for the full year 2020 compared to GAAP net income of $65.2 million, or diluted earnings per share of $1.23, for the full year 2019. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $63.8 million, or diluted earnings per share of $1.23, for the full year 2020 compared to non-GAAP net income of $129.8 million, or diluted earnings per share of $2.47, for the full year 2019. See the "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" table for a reconciliation of these GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures.

Cash, cash equivalents, and investments were $1.030 billion as of Dec. 31, 2020, compared to $213 million reported as of Dec. 31, 2019.

Simplify Medical

In a separate news release, NuVasive announced it has acquired Simplify Medical, a privately held company and developer of the Simplify® Cervical Artificial Disc for cervical total disc replacement (cTDR), as of Feb. 24, 2021. The transaction provides NuVasive with the most clinically effective technology in the cTDR procedure segment and further distinguishes NuVasive's C360 cervical portfolio in the market.

Supplementary Financial Information

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Information

Management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures such as non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP operating expenses and non-GAAP operating margin, which exclude amortization of intangible assets, business transition costs, purchased in-process research and development, one-time restructuring and related items in connection with acquisitions, investments and divestitures, non-recurring consulting fees, certain litigation expenses and settlements, certain European medical device regulation costs, gains and losses from strategic investments, gains and losses from changes in fair value of derivatives and non-cash interest expense (excluding debt issuance cost). Management also uses certain non-GAAP measures which are intended to exclude the impact of foreign exchange currency fluctuations. The measure constant currency utilizes an exchange rate that eliminates fluctuations when calculating financial performance numbers. The Company also uses measures such as free cash flow, which represents cash flow from operations less cash used in the acquisition and disposition of capital. Additionally, the Company uses an adjusted EBITDA measure which represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and excludes the impact of stock-based compensation, business transition costs, purchased in-process research and development, one-time restructuring and related items in connection with acquisitions, investments and divestitures, non-recurring consulting fees, certain litigation expenses and settlements, certain European medical device regulation costs, gains and losses on strategic investments, gains and losses from changes in fair value of derivatives and other significant one-time items.

Management calculates the non-GAAP financial measures provided in this earnings release excluding these costs and uses these non-GAAP financial measures to enable it to further and more consistently analyze the period-to-period financial performance of its core business operations. Management believes that providing investors with these non-GAAP measures gives them additional information to enable them to assess, in the same way management assesses, the Company's current and future continuing operations. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. Set forth below are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measure.



For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited - in thousands, except per share data)



















Gross Profit Operating

Profit Net Income Diluted

EPS Diluted

WASO5 Net Income to

Adjusted EBITDA

Reported GAAP $ 207,179 $ 20,235 $ 1,692 $ 0.03 51,870 $ 1,692

% of net sales 71.0% 6.9%









Amortization of intangible assets

12,576 12,576







Litigation related expenses and settlements1

1,310 1,310



1,310

Business transition costs2

8,337 8,337



8,337

European medical device regulation3 1,706 3,614 3,614



3,614

Non-cash interest expense on convertible notes



12,844







Net gain on strategic investments



(10)



(10)

Tax effect of adjustments4



(9,989)







Interest expense/(income), net









21,136

Income tax benefit









(628)

Depreciation and amortization









34,840

Non-cash stock-based compensation









7,706

Adjusted Non-GAAP $ 208,885 $ 46,072 $ 30,374 $ 0.59 51,870 $ 77,997

% of net sales 71.6% 15.8%





26.7%















1 Represents expenses associated with certain ongoing litigation matters, including infringement of the Company's intellectual property. 2 Costs related to acquisition, integration and business transition activities which include severance, relocation, consulting, leasehold exit costs, third party merger and acquisitions costs, contingent consideration fair value adjustments, and other costs directly associated with such activities. 3 Represents costs specific to updating our quality system, product labeling, asset write-offs and product remanufacturing to comply with European medical device regulation. 4 Represents the impact from tax affecting the adjustments above at their statutory tax rate. The impact of these adjustments to the tax rate results in an annual tax rate of ~22% on a GAAP basis and ~24% on a non-GAAP basis. 5 Adjusted non-GAAP diluted WASO excludes the impact of all dilutive securities, including convertible notes for which the Company is economically hedged through its anti-dilutive bond hedge arrangements.





For the Year Ended December 31, 2020

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited - in thousands, except per share data)



















Gross Profit Operating

Profit Net (Loss) Income Diluted

EPS Diluted

WASO7 Net (Loss) to

Adjusted EBITDA

Reported GAAP $ 728,951 $ 38,303 $ (37,153) $ (0.72) 51,416 $ (37,153)

% of net sales 69.4% 3.7%









Amortization of intangible assets

51,726 51,726







Litigation related expenses and settlements1

6,996 6,996



6,996

Business transition costs2

10,878 10,878



10,878

Purchase of in-process research and development3

1,011 1,011



1,011

European medical device regulation4 1,706 7,693 7,693



7,693

Non-cash interest expense on convertible notes



40,866







Net loss on strategic investments



268



268

Net loss recognized on change in fair value of derivatives5



12,301



12,301

Tax effect of adjustments6



(30,823)







Interest expense/(income), net









68,994

Income tax benefit









(10,392)

Depreciation and amortization









140,937

Non-cash stock-based compensation









17,457

Adjusted Non-GAAP $ 730,657 $ 116,607 $ 63,763 $ 1.23 51,992 $ 218,990

% of net sales 69.5% 11.1%





20.8%















1 Represents expenses associated with certain ongoing litigation matters, including infringement of the Company's intellectual property. 2 Costs related to acquisition, integration and business transition activities which include severance, relocation, consulting, leasehold exit costs, third party merger and acquisitions costs, contingent consideration fair value adjustments, and other costs directly associated with such activities. 3 Purchase of an in-process research and development asset which had no future alternative use. 4 Represents costs specific to updating our quality system, product labeling, asset write-offs and product remanufacturing to comply with European medical device regulation. 5 Represents the net change in fair value of the Company's derivative asset and liability associated with the 2023 Notes. 6 Represents the impact from tax affecting the adjustments above at their statutory tax rate. The impact of these adjustments to the tax rate results in an annual tax rate of ~22% on a GAAP basis and ~24% on a non-GAAP basis. 7 Adjusted non-GAAP diluted WASO excludes the impact of dilutive convertible notes for which the Company is economically hedged through its anti-dilutive bond hedge arrangements.





For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2019

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited - in thousands, except per share data)



















Gross Profit Operating

Profit Net Income Diluted

EPS Diluted

WASO5 Net Income to

Adjusted EBITDA

Reported GAAP $ 227,098 $ 42,166 $ 29,876 $ 0.55 54,638 $ 29,876

% of net sales 73.2% 13.6%









Amortization of intangible assets

12,599 12,599







Litigation related expenses and settlements1

818 818



818

Business transition costs2

(7,141) (7,141)



(7,141)

European medical device regulation3

2,384 2,384



2,384

Non-cash interest expense on convertible notes



4,492







Tax effect of adjustments4



(4,513)







Interest expense/(income), net









9,147

Income tax expense









3,271

Depreciation and amortization









34,348

Non-cash stock-based compensation









10,285

Adjusted Non-GAAP $ 227,098 $ 50,826 $ 38,515 $ 0.73 52,979 $ 82,988

% of net sales 73.2% 16.4%





26.7%















1 Represents expenses associated with certain ongoing litigation matters, including infringement of the Company's intellectual property. 2 Costs related to acquisition, integration and business transition activities which include severance, relocation, consulting, leasehold exit costs, third party merger and acquisitions costs, contingent consideration fair value adjustments, and other costs directly associated with such activities. 3 Represents costs specific to updating our quality system, product labeling, asset write-offs and product remanufacturing to comply with European medical device regulation. 4 Represents the impact from tax affecting the adjustments above at their statutory tax rate. The impact of these adjustments to the tax rate results in an annual tax rate of ~19% on a GAAP basis and ~21% on a non-GAAP basis. 5 Adjusted non-GAAP diluted WASO excludes the impact of dilutive convertible notes for which the Company is economically hedged through its anti-dilutive bond hedge arrangements.





For the Year Ended December 31, 2019

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited - in thousands, except per share data)



















Gross Profit Operating

Profit Net Income Diluted

EPS Diluted

WASO5 Net Income to

Adjusted EBITDA

Reported GAAP $ 855,713 $ 123,050 $ 65,234 $ 1.23 53,160 $ 65,234

% of net sales 73.3% 10.5%









Amortization of intangible assets

51,097 51,097







Litigation related expenses and settlements1

7,794 7,794



7,794

Business transition costs2

(1,995) (1,995)



(1,995)

European medical device regulation3

5,069 5,069



5,069

Non-cash interest expense on convertible notes



17,617







Net loss on strategic investments



4,767



4,767

Tax effect of adjustments4



(19,782)







Interest expense/(income), net









36,608

Income tax expense









15,283

Depreciation and amortization









135,593

Non-cash stock-based compensation









30,732

Adjusted Non-GAAP $ 855,713 $ 185,015 $ 129,801 $ 2.47 52,629 $ 299,085

% of net sales 73.3% 15.8%





25.6%















1 Represents expenses associated with certain ongoing litigation matters, including infringement of the Company's intellectual property. 2 Costs related to acquisition, integration and business transition activities which include severance, relocation, consulting, leasehold exit costs, third party merger and acquisitions costs, contingent consideration fair value adjustments, and other costs directly associated with such activities. 3 Represents costs specific to updating our quality system, product labeling, asset write-offs and product remanufacturing to comply with European medical device regulation. 4 Represents the impact from tax affecting the adjustments above at their statutory tax rate. The impact of these adjustments to the tax rate results in an annual tax rate of ~19% on a GAAP basis and ~21% on a non-GAAP basis. 5 Adjusted non-GAAP diluted WASO excludes the impact of dilutive convertible notes for which the Company is economically hedged through its anti-dilutive bond hedge arrangements.

















Investor Conference Call

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) is the leader in spine technology innovation, with a mission to transform surgery, advance care, and change lives. The Company's less-invasive, procedurally integrated surgical solutions are designed to deliver reproducible and clinically proven outcomes. The Company's comprehensive procedural portfolio includes surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, software for surgical planning, navigation and imaging solutions, magnetically adjustable implant systems for spine and orthopedics, and intraoperative neuromonitoring technology and service offerings. With more than $1 billion in net sales, NuVasive has approximately 2,700 employees and operates in more than 50 countries serving surgeons, hospitals, and patients. For more information, please visit www.nuvasive.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

NuVasive cautions you that statements included in this news release or made on the investor conference call referenced herein that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors which, if they do not materialize or prove correct, could cause NuVasive's results to differ materially from historical results or those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the potential benefits of the acquisition of Simplify Medical, including the expected impact on future financial and operating results, and post-acquisition plans and intentions. In addition, this news release contains selected financial results from the fourth quarter and full year 2020. The Company's results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 are prior to the completion of review and audit procedures by the Company's external auditors and are subject to adjustment. The potential risks and uncertainties which contribute to the uncertain nature of these statements include, among others, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business and financial results; the Company's ability to maintain operations to support its customers and patients in the near-term and to capitalize on future growth opportunities; the risk that Simplify Medical will not be integrated successfully and that benefits from the acquisition may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; risks associated with acceptance of the Company's surgical products and procedures by spine surgeons and hospitals, development and acceptance of new products or product enhancements, clinical and statistical verification of the benefits achieved via the use of NuVasive's products, the Company's ability to adequately manage inventory as it continues to release new products, its ability to recruit and retain management and key personnel. Additional risks and uncertainties that may affect future results are described in the Company's news releases and periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. NuVasive's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are available at www.sec.gov. NuVasive assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which it was made.

NuVasive, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data)





















Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,



2020

2019

2020

2019



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)







Net sales:















Products

$ 264,267

$ 279,234

$ 950,189

$ 1,044,569 Services

27,540

31,120

100,393

123,501 Total net sales

291,807

310,354

1,050,582

1,168,070 Cost of sales (excluding below amortization of intangible assets):















Products

65,742

63,211

247,809

232,474 Services

18,886

20,045

73,822

79,883 Total cost of sales

84,628

83,256

321,631

312,357 Gross profit

207,179

227,098

728,951

855,713 Operating expenses:















Selling, general and administrative

144,260

160,365

547,195

611,181 Research and development

21,771

19,109

79,838

72,380 Amortization of intangible assets

12,576

12,599

51,726

51,097 Purchase of in-process research and development

—

—

1,011

— Business transition costs

8,337

(7,141)

10,878

(1,995) Total operating expenses

186,944

184,932

690,648

732,663 Interest and other expense, net:















Interest income

166

561

1,472

1,917 Interest expense

(21,302)

(9,708)

(70,466)

(38,525) Other income (expense), net

1,965

128

(16,854)

(5,925) Total interest and other expense, net

(19,171)

(9,019)

(85,848)

(42,533) Income (loss) before income taxes

1,064

33,147

(47,545)

80,517 Income tax benefit (expense)

628

(3,271)

10,392

(15,283) Consolidated net income (loss)

$ 1,692

$ 29,876

$ (37,153)

$ 65,234

















Net income (loss) per share:















Basic

$ 0.03

$ 0.57

$ (0.72)

$ 1.26 Diluted

$ 0.03

$ 0.55

$ (0.72)

$ 1.23 Weighted average shares outstanding:















Basic

51,343

52,117

51,416

51,956 Diluted

51,870

54,638

51,416

53,160

NuVasive, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except par value data)



December 31,



2020

2019 ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 856,869

$ 213,034 Short-term marketable securities

173,145

— Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $20,631and $17,019, respectively

207,071

211,532 Inventory, net

300,623

312,419 Prepaid income taxes

4,727

10,434 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

19,749

16,917 Total current assets

1,562,184

764,336 Property and equipment, net

286,369

266,318 Intangible assets, net

152,264

201,092 Goodwill

559,553

561,064 Operating lease right-of-use assets

102,270

66,932 Deferred tax assets

15,755

9,162 Restricted cash and investments

1,494

1,494 Other assets

13,193

14,892 Total assets

$ 2,693,082

$ 1,885,290 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$ 110,401

$ 97,160 Contingent consideration liabilities

7,289

15,727 Accrued payroll and related expenses

63,421

86,458 Operating lease liabilities

7,875

5,567 Income tax liabilities

2,073

2,005 Senior convertible notes

645,303

— Total current liabilities

836,362

206,917 Long-term senior convertible notes

766,226

623,298 Deferred tax liabilities

2,807

14,655 Operating lease liabilities

111,634

73,153 Other long-term liabilities

52,438

52,060 Commitments and contingencies







Redeemable equity component of senior convertible notes

4,697

— Stockholders' equity:







Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000 shares authorized, none outstanding

—

— Common stock, $0.001 par value; 150,000 and 120,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively; 57,945 shares issued and 51,376 outstanding at December 31, 2020; 57,525 issued and 52,145 outstanding at December 31, 2019

62

62 Additional paid-in capital

1,550,001

1,429,854 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(7,585)

(9,418) Retained earnings

45,322

82,475 Treasury stock at cost; 6,569 shares and 5,380 shares at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively

(668,882)

(587,766) Total equity

918,918

915,207 Total liabilities and equity

$ 2,693,082

$ 1,885,290











NuVasive, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands)













Year Ended December 31,



2020

2019 Operating activities:







Consolidated net (loss) income

$ (37,153)

$ 65,234 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

140,937

135,593 Purchase of in-process research and development

1,011

— Deferred income taxes

(18,007)

5,844 Amortization of non-cash interest

48,986

21,288 Stock-based compensation

18,145

30,297 Net loss on strategic investments

268

4,767 Net loss recognized on change in fair value of derivatives

12,301

— Reserves on current assets

53,902

18,382 Other non-cash adjustments

16,876

5,650 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:







Accounts receivable

3,030

(16,407) Inventory

(40,765)

(54,872) Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(4,986)

(4,622) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

8,756

(3,924) Accrued payroll and related expenses

(23,654)

24,256 Income taxes

6,264

3,804 Net cash provided by operating activities

185,911

235,290 Investing activities:







Acquisitions and investments

—

(4,100) Proceeds from other investments

1,143

— Purchases of intangible assets

(3,860)

(7,501) Purchases of property and equipment

(105,729)

(122,883) Purchases of marketable securities

(233,488)

— Proceeds from sales and maturities of marketable securities

60,000

— Net cash used in investing activities

(281,934)

(134,484) Financing activities:







Proceeds from the issuance of common stock

6,170

6,415 Payment of contingent consideration

(7,053)

(809) Purchase of treasury stock

(80,665)

(14,478) Proceeds from issuance of convertible debt, net of issuance costs

873,848

— Proceeds from sale of warrants

93,915

— Purchases of convertible note hedges

(147,825)

— Other financing activities

(1,734)

2,228 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

736,656

(6,644) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

3,202

131 Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

643,835

94,293 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

214,528

120,235 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 858,363

$ 214,528











