NuVasive Expands Complex Spine Portfolio with Global Launch of Reline 3D for Pediatric Deformity

The Reline 3D system is optimized for the treatment of adolescent idiopathic scoliosis (AIS), which involves intricate surgical techniques to address the three-dimensional deformity present in the spine. The system unifies current deformity techniques involving multi-step, single-plane correction, into one holistic procedure enabling surgeons to overcome current inefficiencies in the operating room. Reline 3D is designed to provide simultaneous, three-dimensional deformity correction, through a simplified procedure, offering surgeons versatility without sacrificing a reproducible surgical experience.

"Prior to Reline 3D, my approach to treating three-dimensional spinal deformities in pediatrics was inefficient and required treating the coronal, sagittal, and axial planes separately," said Dr. Robert Cho, chief of staff and pediatric orthopedic surgeon at Shriners for Children Medical Center in Pasadena, California. "Reline 3D allows me to simultaneously correct all three planes of the deformity at once, minimizing stress on the bone-screw interface and rod deformation, and maximizing my three-dimensional correction in patients with complex spinal curvatures."

Reline 3D is an extension of NuVasive's Reline® system, the most comprehensive fixation portfolio in spine, including Reline Open, Reline MAS, Reline Trauma and Reline Small Stature. Since its commercial launch, NuVasive has continued to invest in the Reline system with increased capabilities and applications spanning from open to minimally invasive surgery, all designed to treat a vast array of spinal pathologies under one portfolio.

"Reline 3D represents a true procedural solution that increases efficiencies and supports a less invasive approach to addressing complex pathologies," said Matt Link, president of NuVasive. "As an innovative leader in less invasive surgery, NuVasive is committed to providing industry-leading procedures and technologies that enable health systems and surgeons to provide the same standard of care while reducing operative time and length of stay in the hospital. With this launch of Reline 3D, we have expanded this commitment to the AIS patient population."

Reline 3D is commercially available to patients within the United States and European markets, and is expected to launch in other countries next year.

"As a key pioneer in expanding the utility of NuVasive's Reline portfolio to create the Reline 3D system, it excites me that this differentiated solution is now widely available to the global spinal deformity community," said Mr. Stewart Tucker, orthopaedic surgeon at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London, England. "Reline 3D creates a streamlined solution for complex deformities and my peers in the European spinal community have converted to using it simply based on its correctional ability, efficiencies and versatile applications across pediatric and adult spinal deformities."

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) is the leader in spine technology innovation, with a mission to transform surgery, advance care, and change lives. The Company's less invasive, procedurally integrated surgical solutions are designed to deliver reproducible and clinically proven outcomes. The Company's comprehensive procedural portfolio includes access, implants and fixation systems, biologics, software for surgical planning, navigation and imaging solutions, magnetically adjustable implant systems for spine and orthopedics, and intraoperative monitoring service offerings. With more than $1 billion in revenue, NuVasive has approximately 2,800 employees and operates in more than 50 countries serving surgeons, hospitals and patients. For more information, please visit www.nuvasive.com.

NuVasive cautions you that statements included in this news release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors which, if they do not materialize or prove correct, could cause NuVasive's results to differ materially from historical results or those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The potential risks and uncertainties which contribute to the uncertain nature of these statements include, among others, risks associated with acceptance of the Company's surgical products and procedures by spine surgeons, development and acceptance of new products or product enhancements, clinical and statistical verification of the benefits achieved via the use of NuVasive's products (including the iGA® platform), the Company's ability to effectually manage inventory as it continues to release new products, its ability to recruit and retain management and key personnel, and the other risks and uncertainties described in NuVasive's news releases and periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. NuVasive's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are available at www.sec.gov. NuVasive assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which it was made.

