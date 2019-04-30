Nuvata Launches Mind-Body Series of Premium Cannabis Vaporizers to Achieve Mindfulness and Wellness

Angad (Andy) Singh, Founder and CEO of Nuvata says, "Nuvata was born out of our passion to increase awareness of the cannabis plant chemistry by moving beyond the traditional indica and sativa classifications. We get right down to the molecular structure—because that's where the magic happens."

Nuvata's color-coded Mind-Body spectrum product line allows consumers to enjoy cannabis in an approachable and definable way, enabling everyone from the cannabis-curious to cannabis aficionados to enjoy THC their way.

Singh adds, "Terpenoid research is the fascinating frontier of cannabis innovation, and through it, we are customizing effects to provide a personalized experience. From new consumers to seasoned experts, we believe everyone can enjoy the wellness, mindfulness, and fun that cannabis can bring to life."

Nuvata's vaporizers are crafted using evidence-based, rigorously studied scientific data of different cannabis strains' chemovars compiled over decades to develop formulations which deliver the true representation of the plant. By partnering with renowned PhD chemists, Nuvata creates consistent terpene profiles so users can confidently define their experience while also enjoying an all natural, flavorful experience.

With the California market saturated with cannabis flavors and traditional strains, Nuvata also saw an untapped opportunity to bring botanical flavors to life in the cannabis space. Nuvata's blends use a wide range of botanically-inspired components to create bolder, fruitier, and tastier flavors. "Flavors represent how we celebrate, how we nurture, and how culture is passed down through taste buds all over the world," says Singh.

Nuvata's disposable vaporizers are designed to be fashionable, efficient, and inconspicuous so consumers can spend their time focused on the positive effects of cannabis, not the logistics of consumption and worries of stigmatization. Created for on-the-go consumption – the discreet product fits easily in a purse, a gym bag or a pocket – the vaporizer's dual airflow technology allows for a smoother hit, grasps more flavor, and provides a better draw from the device through precision heating.

They Mind-Body series has been featured in lifestyle and cannabis publications such as SheKnows, The Hollywood Reporter, CannEpoch and The New Smoker. It is available in 0.5g of oil for $50 and is currently sold at select locations in California. For an updated list of stores, please visit https://nuvata.co/find-a-store/.

Product Details:

FULL MIND (STRAWBERRY FLAVORED)

WIDEN YOUR CREATIVE LENS

MIND DOMINANT (TANGERINE FLAVORED)

ELEVATE YOUR INNER EXPLORATION

MIND BODY BALANCE (TROPICAL FLAVORED)

ACHIEVE HOLISTIC HARMONY

MIND BODY BALANCE (LIME FLAVORED)

SPARK THE MIND & CALM THE BODY

BODY DOMINANT (BLUEBERRY FLAVORED)

FIND PEACE AND COMFORT

FULL BODY (WILD GRAPE FLAVORED)

JOURNEY INSIDE YOUR RESTED SELF

About Nuvata

Nuvata's disposable vaporizers deliver cannabis to aid wellness and mindfulness or simply to add a little extra flavor to life. Through the process of combining cannabinoids and terpenoids, paired with the company's deep understanding of the 'entourage effect', Nuvata's vaporizers create enhanced states of mind, body, and everywhere in between. For more information about Nuvata and our products, visit our website at https://nuvata.co and follow us on Instagram.

