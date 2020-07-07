Nuventive COVID-19 Response Hub Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

PITTSBURGH, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Nuventive today announced the availability of the Nuventive COVID-19 Response Hub in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Nuventive customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

To help higher education institutions adapt in the face of uncertainty, the Nuventive solution includes:

A quick-start software solution prepopulated with a framework to bring an institution's COVID-19 response plan to life, with pre-formatted reports that give immediate, broad visibility to progress and indications for needed changes.

Easily accessible links between the plan and the best available information in a school's existing business intelligence (BI) system, external web pages, documents, news articles, and more. The solution also includes optional external data regarding COVID-19.

Nuventive's cloud-based technology enables schools to advance their crisis-response initiatives on such high-priority challenges as financial stability, student enrollment fluctuations and remote learning. By linking plans to the best information sources inside and outside the institution, leaders can adjust their strategies as new information and changes arise. Schools can use Nuventive's pre-populated framework or any they've already developed internally or with consulting partners.

According to Nuventive Sr. VP and Chief Product Officer Gary Choban, "The Azure Marketplace is the perfect delivery channel for our Nuventive COVID-19 Response Hub. Most higher education institutions have relationships with Microsoft, so offering the solution through the Azure Marketplace lets them purchase this time-sensitive application quickly."

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

About Nuventive

Nuventive enables higher education institutions to turn their plans into progress through the better use of information. Its cloud-based software brings business process and information together to support any improvement initiative, including overall strategy, COVID-19 response, accreditation, diversity, graduation rates, retention, learning outcomes, general education, housing, sustainability, administrative outcomes, and program review. Nuventive is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with distribution in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific regions. For more information, please visit www.nuventive.com or call +1.412.847.0280.

