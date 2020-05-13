Nuventive Introduces COVID-19 Response Hub to Help Higher Education Institutions Drive Rapid Progress for Crisis Management Initiatives

The solution will be featured in a webinar titled "Leading Change in a Time of Crisis." The program will deliver concrete guidance on how to use technology to drive strategic decision-making using the best available information, instantly monitor progress, quickly adapt, and engage the right stakeholders at any step. The webinar will be held at 2:00 PM Eastern on Thursday, May 14, 2020 – registration is available at https://bit.ly/2Wn1KYz .

"The 2020-2021 academic year is getting closer by the minute. Now is the time for quick action based on the best information you have available," said Nuventive Vice President of Consulting Services John Voloudakis. "To help you see your progress and adapt as you go, we can set up your plan for managing the crisis and tie it to key information sources in just a few days."

The Nuventive COVID-19 Response Hub includes:

A quick-start cloud solution prepopulated with a framework to bring an institution's COVID-19 plan to life, giving immediate, broad visibility to progress and any needed course correction.

Easily accessible links between the plan and the best available information in a school's existing business intelligence (BI) system, external web pages, documents, news articles, and more.

"We're deeply committed to helping our higher education clients make the best decisions they can in such shifting conditions," said Nuventive CEO Dr. David Raney. "I'm so proud of the entire Nuventive team for pulling together this tailored new package in just a few weeks to help institutions deal with this jarring new reality."

The solution is available now with special pricing to make it easier for colleges and universities take advantage of this offer. The Nuventive team will manage set up and maintenance of the solution, so the institution's leadership can stay focused on the crisis at hand. The special package has the option to be expanded over time to the full Nuventive Improvement Platform.

For more information, contact Nuventive's higher education rapid response support team at [email protected] or +1.412.847.0280.

About Nuventive

Nuventive enables higher education institutions to turn their plans into progress through the better use of information. Its cloud-based platform-as-a-service brings business process and information together to support any improvement initiative, including overall strategy, accreditation, graduation rates, retention, learning outcomes, general education, housing, sustainability, administrative outcomes, program review, and diversity. Nuventive is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with distribution in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific regions. For more information, please visit www.nuventive.com or call +1.412.847.0280.

