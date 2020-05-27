Nuvera Marks 10 Years of Enhancing the Treatment Experience for Specialty Therapeutics

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvera Life Science Consulting, a leading advisor on patient-centered experiences for specialty therapeutics, is celebrating 10 years of partnering with top U.S. and international pharmaceutical and biotech companies to deliver award-winning patient support programs across numerous established and rare disease therapeutic areas.

Founded in 2010, Nuvera has been a pioneering architect in solving complex problems and has been instrumental in delivering positive patient experiences that are accessible, seamless, and impactful. By building industry-leading, branded support programs and enterprise-wide strategic and operational capabilities, Nuvera has proven that a carefully orchestrated treatment experience can mitigate a myriad of potential barriers surrounding specialty products.

"Nuvera's passion is crafting programs tailored to the unique combination of product attributes and patient/caregiver needs to ensure the critical access and support that patients require," said Greg Klein, Nuvera founder and managing partner. "We want to thank our clients for their ongoing partnership and truly value working with like-minded industry experts to bring innovative solutions to patients and the caregivers we support."

Over the years, Nuvera has built a team of treatment experience architects that are renowned for translating a critical understanding of the difficulties patients and HCPs face along the continuum of care into the design and implementation of holistic support solutions that deliver seamless treatment experiences.

Nuvera continues to grow their team of top industry experts and expand its capabilities to benefit client partners and, ultimately, the patients who depend on these vital therapies.

About Nuvera Life Science Consulting

Nuvera Life Science Consulting helps the world's leading pharmaceutical and biotech companies deliver impactful patient and HCP support experiences for specialty and rare-disease therapies. Nuvera excels at uncovering patient/HCP needs and crafting and helping execute seamless treatment experiences that enhance patients' ability to obtain, start, and stay on therapies. Over the last 10 years, Nuvera has partnered with a multitude of companies to implement solutions across over 25 specialty therapeutic areas, earning its client partners both U.S. and global excellence awards. To learn more, please visit nuveracg.com.

