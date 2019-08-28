Nuvera to Produce and Sell 45-Kilowatt Fuel Cell Engine for Vehicles

BILLERICA, Mass., Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC, a provider of fuel cell power solutions for motive applications, has announced the completion of alpha testing for the Nuvera® 45 kW Fuel Cell Engine. Nuvera recently shipped multiple engines to partners in Europe and China for integration into commercial medium- and heavy-duty vehicle applications.

Nuvera's fuel cell engine enables powertrain electrification for material handling equipment, buses, trucks and other on- and off-road vehicles. The Nuvera engine includes its own fully integrated compressor and unique patented controls for ease of integration and operation. Nuvera fuel cell stack technology incorporates uncoated metal plates that provide superior resistance to shock and vibration, and open flow field architecture for high power density and efficiency.

"We're at a pivotal moment in the transportation industry," said Jon Taylor, President of Nuvera. "Nuvera is defining the next generation of advanced motive power. It's our mission to provide vehicle OEMs and their customers with high-performance zero-emission engine options."

ABOUT NUVERA FUEL CELLS, LLC

Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC is a manufacturer of heavy-duty, zero-emissions engines for mobility applications. With facilities located in the U.S. and Europe, Nuvera provides clean, safe, and efficient products designed to meet the rigorous needs of industrial vehicles and other transportation markets. For more information, visit www.nuvera.com.

Nuvera is a subsidiary of Hyster-Yale Group, Inc., which designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a comprehensive line of lift trucks and aftermarket parts marketed globally primarily under the Hyster® and Yale® brand names. Hyster-Yale Group is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. and its subsidiaries, headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, employ approximately 7,900 people worldwide.

