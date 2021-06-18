NuVinAir Global Awards Exclusive Florida Territories to Longtime Franchise & Retail Executives

The Nu Venture LLC executive team brings over 50 years of combined experience in franchise and retail, developing and operating thousands of locations for major brands including European Wax Center, Massage Envy, and AT&T Wireless. Led by CEO Matt Robinson, EVP of Customer Operations Alex Weisman, and EVP of Business Operations Ross Weisman, the team has also built systems for optimizing customer and employee experience, enabling them to help NuVinAir accounts maximize retention and profitability.

"Healthy vehicle air has never been more important to consumers, workers, travelers and businesses," says Matt Robinson. "But the existing methods are ineffective, expensive, and often dangerous, resulting in significant safety risks and financial losses across the entire transportation industry. NuVinAir sets the new standard for healthy vehicle air, enabling companies to keep people safe in a fraction of the time and cost."

Nu Venture LLC owns the exclusive rights to their territories, where they will scale NuVinAir's patented healthy air solutions in major national accounts throughout the region. The team will also own a wide range of B2B opportunities in the transportation space, including dealerships, rental agencies, fleets, car washes, detail shops, RVs, and mobility.

"As experienced franchisees and investors, we're always looking at new concepts, and NuVinAir has all the key ingredients of a winner," Robinson says. "They solve a pressing problem for major consumer brands, creating opportunities for rapid exponential growth. The corporate team has assembled the top minds and built the ideal model for experienced franchisees. We're treated like true partners, and we're proud to join their mission."

NuVinAir has awarded 63 territories in the past six months and has achieved more than 600% year-over-year revenue growth since 2020.

"The caliber of this new Florida team signals how serious we are about onboarding the right Franchisees," said Kyle Bailey, NuVinAir's chief executive officer and founder. "The Weismans and Robinson are franchising legends and are the perfect partners for tackling the opportunity-rich state of Florida."

About NuVinAir Global:

NuVinAir Global is a privately held, Dallas-based company disrupting the transportation industry with a range of Healthy Vehicle Service Programs. Its Franchisees own large, exclusive markets and support national partnerships with some of the most well-known brands in the automotive, rental, and transportation sectors. The NuVinAir Franchise program requires no ongoing royalties or brick and mortar investment, and includes recruitment, training, and marketing support.



