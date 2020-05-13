Nuvo Group Announces Partnership with Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center to Develop Innovative Pregnancy Population Management Platform

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvo Group—a private company commercializing INVU™, an FDA-cleared, prescription-initiated, remote pregnancy monitoring platform, announced a collaborative partnership with the Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center to create first-in-kind data-driven solutions to assist providers delivering personalized pregnancy care, drawing from a large pool of decisions and outcomes to create individualized recommendations.

Under the agreement, Nuvo has been granted access to Hadassah's large database of rich medical records including pre- and post-natal clinical information for more than 50,000 subjects. Nuvo and Hadassah will initially collaborate on the development of proprietary clinical decision support systems that can be integrated into the INVU platform, with the potential to deliver alerts and relevant analytics, improve patient outcomes, and safely lower healthcare costs. Researchers at Hadassah, Nuvo's partner, published results of a retrospective study evaluating the feasibility of a personalized real-time machine-learning model to accurately predict the clinical decision of whether to perform a Cesarean section or not, and found the model to be accurate.

One of the most critical challenges facing pregnancy care in the United States is the continued shortfall of pregnancy care providers. According to the March of Dimes, nearly half the counties in the U.S. do not have a single Ob-Gyn and 55 percent are without a nurse midwife. Furthermore, obstetrics as a medical field can require the contribution of multiple medical specialties, such as cardiology or psychiatry, which can create added workflow to coordinate across a healthcare system. Recognizing these challenges, Nuvo intends to expand into additional collaborations as necessary to develop a proprietary pregnancy population management solution where providers and payers can leverage predictive pathways based on a variety of data inputs to provide more personalized management plans to mothers for a spectrum of pregnancy events.

"This agreement with Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center is a strategic move that positions Nuvo for future growth by laying the groundwork to bring solutions to payers and health systems that help them address the growing complexities of pregnancy care in the 21st century, whether it's the movement toward distributed care or the declining numbers and accessibility of pregnancy care providers," said Oren Oz, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Nuvo Group. "This is a natural step in extracting the full potential value of the INVU™ platform. Providers and payers could benefit from the integration of decision support designed to improve outcomes for mothers, workflow burdens for care providers, and costs for payers. This is a particularly strong opportunity for Nuvo to offer value, as our INVU platform will enable Nuvo to develop decision support tools based on unique, proprietary data."

Simcha Yagel, MD, FAIUM, Head of the Division of Obstetrics and Gynecology of Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Centers in Jerusalem, said, "We are extremely pleased to partner with Nuvo as they work to deliver cutting-edge yet simple solutions which have the potential to make a significant impact on the future of pregnancy care."

About Nuvo Group

Nuvo Group is committed to serving providers and expectant mothers by advancing pregnancy care with new technology, tools, and practices. The INVU™ platform combines proprietary hardware, for high fidelity data collection, with innovative software solutions powered by AI tools to optimize the pregnancy care experience on a global scale. INVU has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA for maternal and fetal heart rate monitoring. INVU™ is not yet cleared for remote monitoring of uterine activity in the United States and is limited to investigational use for this purpose. Company leadership is comprised of dedicated data engineers, experienced medical and business professionals, software designers, and proud parents who embrace a collective mission to give every life a better beginning.

