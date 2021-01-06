Nuvo Group Forms Commercial Partnership with Axia Women's Health to Offer the First INVU™ Remote Pregnancy Monitoring Platform

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvo Group—a private company commercializing INVU by Nuvo ™, an FDA-cleared, prescription-initiated, remote pregnancy monitoring platform—announced today that it has entered into a commercial agreement with Axia Women's Health, an innovative women's health network of more than 400 providers and 150 women's health centers across New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Ohio, and Kentucky. Axia Women's Health is dedicated to advancing maternal and fetal health through meaningful innovation that expands care delivery with state-of-the-art technology and tools. Responsible for approximately 30,000 births annually, Axia Women's Health will be the first healthcare provider in the United States to adopt the INVU remote pregnancy monitoring platform, which is capable of producing remote fetal heart rate tracings comparable to in-office cardiotocography (CTG). Upon additional FDA clearances, Nuvo plans to expand the INVU platform to include more remote pregnancy monitoring services, such as nonstress tests.



Under the agreement, Axia Women's Health providers will be able to prescribe INVU to expectant mothers, who will wear the INVU sensor band during virtual visits with their physicians. During these visits, a live reading allows the mother to access simplified data and insights via the paired INVU app, while the provider receives fetal and maternal heart rate tracings comparable to the fetal viability checks that normally occur in prenatal visits. Going forward, Axia Women's Health will be able to safely shift a portion of scheduled appointments to virtual visits to help accommodate the daily lives of busy expectant mothers under their care. In addition, Axia Women's Health providers will be able to perform remote fetal wellness checks, addressing an acute need to reduce potential exposure to COVID-19.

"This moment is the culmination of more than six years of creating, building, and validating a better way to deliver care to expectant mothers. With our first enterprise contract, we mark INVU's transformation into a marketplace reality," said Oren Oz, founder and CEO of Nuvo Group. "We're honored and excited that our first U.S. partner for commercial adoption is Axia Women's Health, a renowned innovator with whom we share a vision to advance maternal and fetal health through state-of-the-art technology and tools that empower providers and expectant mothers while expanding care delivery. We are thrilled to be able to harness the combined power of our proprietary sensor band and AI platform to transform care delivery for Axia Women's Health patients."

"At Axia Women's Health, our vision is to lead the way in improving women's health," said Charlie Choi, CEO of Axia Women's Health. "Axia and Nuvo have closely-aligned missions, and we are both committed to more progressive care for women. This commercial agreement reflects Axia's dedication to better serving our patients and advancing payer partnerships through value-based care supported by meaningful technology innovation and better care analytics to improve patients' experience and outcomes."

"INVU has unique capabilities beyond those of any remote care product solutions we've assessed and extends beyond televisits to deliver remote, medical-grade fetal wellness checks that maintain the connection between providers and patients," said Dr. Elizabeth Cherot, M.D., chief medical officer of Axia Women's Health. "This partnership will enable us to provide maternal and fetal care that is safer, more convenient and of higher quality for our patients."

About Nuvo Group

Nuvo Group is committed to serving providers and expectant mothers by advancing pregnancy care with new technology, tools, and practices. The INVU™ platform combines proprietary hardware for data collection, innovative cloud-based software for computational power and AI tools to optimize the pregnancy care experience on a global scale. INVU™ has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA for maternal and fetal heart rate monitoring. INVU™ is not yet cleared for remote monitoring of uterine activity in the United States and is limited to investigational use for this purpose. Company leadership is comprised of dedicated data engineers, experienced medical and business professionals, software designers and proud parents who embrace a collective mission to give every life a better beginning.

For more information and complete indications, contraindications, warnings, and precautions along with instructions for use, visit: www.nuvocares.com .

About Axia Women's Health

Axia Women's Health is leading the way in improving women's health. At the core of achieving this is a caring, connected, and progressive community of 400 providers across 150 women's health centers in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Ohio, and Kentucky. The rapidly growing network spans OB/GYN physicians, breast health centers, high-risk pregnancy centers, two laboratories, urogynecology, and fertility centers. Together, Axia Women's Health puts women first by delivering the personalized care needed for women to lead healthier, happier lives. Learn more at www.AxiaWH.com .

