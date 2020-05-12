Nuvo Pharmaceuticals® Announces Director Election Results of its Annual & Special Meeting of Shareholders

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nuvo or the Company) (TSX: NRI;OTCQX: NRIFF) a Canadian-focused healthcare company with global reach and a diversified portfolio of commercial products, today announced that at its 2020 Virtual Annual & Special Meeting of Shareholders held on May 11, 2020, all nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated March 27, 2020 were elected as directors of the Company.

The detailed results of the votes by proxy are as follows:

Director Nominees NUMBER OF SHARES PERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST FOR WITHHELD FOR WITHHELD Daniel Chicoine 2,792,654 294,223 90.47% 9.53% David A. Copeland 2,959,918 126,959 95.89% 4.11% Anthony E. Dobranowski 2,962,488 124,389 95.97% 4.03% Robert Harris 2,880,912 205,965 93.33% 6.67% John C. London 2,791,176 295,701 90.42% 9.58%

About Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Nuvo (TSX: NRI;OTCQX: NRIFF) is a Canadian focused, healthcare company with global reach and a diversified portfolio of commercial products. The Company targets several therapeutic areas, including pain, allergy and dermatology. The Company's strategy is to in-license and acquire growth-oriented, complementary products for Canadian and international markets. Nuvo's head office is located in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, the international operations are located in Dublin, Ireland and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Health Canada and E.U. approved manufacturing facility is located in Varennes, Québec, Canada. The Varennes facility operates in a Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) environment respecting the U.S, Canada and E.U. GMP regulations and is regularly inspected by Health Canada and the FDA. For additional information, please visit www.nuvopharmaceuticals.com .

SOURCE Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Related Links

nuvopharmaceuticals.com

