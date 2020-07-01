NuvoAir Reduced Booked and Urgent Face-to-Face Consultations in Cystic Fibrosis Patients

BOSTON, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NuvoAir, a leading digital therapeutics company in respiratory health, is happy to announce the publication of two abstracts from the Royal Brompton Hospital, London, UK, demonstrating the clinical benefits of its platform in Cystic Fibrosis. The abstracts, published in the June supplement of the Journal of Cystic Fibrosis, were originally submitted to the 2020 European Cystic Fibrosis Conference in Lyon, France, prior to its cancellation.

NuvoAir Respiratory Platform

Led by Dr. Madge, the Royal Brompton CF team demonstrated a 30.9% reduction in the number of booked face-to-face consultations and a 39.8% reduction in urgent face-to-face consultations when delivering their adult CF service virtually using NuvoAir's platform. The solution was well-accepted by patients and was rated 9.4 out of 10. Moreover, 43.9% of patients reported that they felt they were better able to understand their disease as a result of using NuvoAir. Self-reported medication adherence was also improved.

"The integration of digital therapeutics into routine clinical practice is starting to gather pace, particularly during the pandemic. Innovative clinicians, like Dr. Madge, are now utilising innovative tools to transform their clinical services to be more efficient and cost-effective, without compromising quality of care or patient outcomes," Lorenzo Consoli, CEO of NuvoAir, said. "Patients are responding positively to these digital tools too, largely as a result of the increased engagement they feel they gain with their clinical team. We look forward to helping the clinical community accelerate this journey and make digital therapeutics a standard in respiratory medicine."

The NuvoAir respiratory platform allows patients to perform a lung function and symptom assessment in the comfort of their own home. These data can be easily shared with their clinical team and used by the patient to understand how their disease progresses over time. More importantly, this data can be accessed by clinical teams via NuvoAir's digital platform to monitor patients' respiratory health. NuvoAir's platform can help predict worsening respiratory conditions, therefore, medical professionals can then focus on their most critical cases to help optimize their workflow.

NuvoAir is used across over 30 hospitals globally to help patients with severe lung conditions such as cystic fibrosis, IPF, severe asthma and COPD to achieve better respiratory health. NuvoAir technology is also successfully used to support pharma companies and CROs to virtualize their studies in over 20 trials globally, as well as to simplify the diagnostic process in a clinical setting.

About NuvoAir

With offices in Boston, MA, and in Stockholm, Sweden, NuvoAir is a digital therapeutics company focused on enabling the right clinical decisions surrounding respiratory health in order to improve clinical outcomes and prevent exacerbations.

www.nuvoair.com

Contact:

Steven Coughlin, VP Market Access

[email protected]

Related Images

nuvoair-respiratory-platform.jpg

NuvoAir Respiratory Platform

NuvoAir Respiratory Platform

SOURCE NuvoAir

Related Links

http://www.nuvoair.com

