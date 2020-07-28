Nuvolo, The Connected Workplace Company, Expands IP Portfolio with New Patents for Space Planning and Facilities Management

PARAMUS, N.J., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvolo, the leader in modern, cloud based Connected Workplace solutions, built on ServiceNow, announced today that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued U.S. Pat. No. 10,628,616 on April 21, 2020 and will soon issue a second patent relating to Space Planning and Management, as part of Nuvolo's Connected Workplace Platform. Both patents will remain in force until 2038.

These two patents are directed to the automated interpretation of CAD diagrams, extraction of space attributes and profiles and the calculation of space data. The patented intellectual property enables a modern, interactive floor map experience for all space management teams and end users within the enterprise. In addition, the patents enable interactive floor plan usage by managers, technicians and engineers that are planning, installing, building, maintaining, or auditing enterprise assets for organizations.

"We are very thankful and excited about the grant of these patents as a formal recognition of Nuvolo's innovation efforts in space and facilities management and leading from the front on Connected Workplace and modern IWMS," said Asim Rizvi, Nuvolo's Chief Product Officer. "These new patents expand Nuvolo's existing patent portfolio and fundamentally strengthen our technology leadership position in the ServiceNow ecosystem. We are dedicated and thankful to our customers, partners and shareholders as we continue to innovate at light speed."

"The expansion of our patent portfolio extends Nuvolo's intellectual property protections, which is so important for the ground-breaking work being done by our Global Innovation Team. Our commitment is to continue to use the patent process to ensure we can provide our customers and partners new and exciting capabilities with rapid time to value, without the risk of encumbrance by fast-followers in the marketplace," said Tom Stanford, CEO of Nuvolo.

About Nuvolo

Nuvolo is the global leader in modern, cloud-based Connected Workplace solutions. We provide a single platform to manage all people, physical locations, assets, and work, enabling data sharing across departments. Industries served include healthcare, life sciences, financial services, retail, government, higher education & enterprise. Nuvolo is largest and fastest-growing independent software vendor globally, Built on NOW. Headquartered in Paramus, NJ with a global workforce located throughout the North America, Europe and Asia. www.nuvolo.com

Media Contact:

Lisa Laczynski

201-207-5318

[email protected]

SOURCE Nuvolo

Related Links

https://www.nuvolo.com/

