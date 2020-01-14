NuWave Communications announces extension dialing solution that provides voice connectivity between Teams and Legacy PBX systems

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NuWave Communications, Inc. has designed a solution that overcomes a major roadblock which organizations have identified as a barrier to Teams Voice adoption. Many large organizations considering Teams Voice adoption need the ability to migrate their users in phases while not losing the ability to extension dial between users on Teams and the legacy phone system. NuWave has bridged that gap by creating a custom dial plan which allows for users from both the old PBX and New Teams Voice systems to use the same extensions they already have in place to continue communicating with each other. This allows for a seamless integration of Microsoft Teams Voice into an organization's already existing phone system.

This news comes on the heels of NuWave announcement last month of iPilot™, the world's first fully automated provisioning portal for Teams Direct Routing Customers. In conjunction with NuWave's Direct Routing calling plans, iPilot fully automates network onboarding & tenant provisioning.

As a licensed US & Canada Voice Carrier (8+ years without a customer facing service interruption) NuWave Direct Routing calling plans & best in class voice expertise unlocks the full potential of Teams Voice. NuWave leads the industry in Teams Voice expertise (shared calling plans, survivability, unlimited inbound calling, forking, etc.). As a result, many large US organizations (Fortune 500, State, Federal, etc.) have recognized NuWave as the preeminent Direct Routing partner.

NuWave enables carrier grade enterprise voice services for Teams Voice users with crystal clear quality, geo redundancy, 24-hour support, call analytics, and unlimited inbound calling. Additional information can be found here: NuWave & Microsoft TEAMS.

"NuWave continues to develop features that lead the way for Teams adoption. By removing barriers and bridging the gap between legacy phone services and Teams, NuWave is simplifying the complexities in Teams adoption. Customers can count on NuWave to transition their voice service seamlessly, no matter the size, scope, or network topology." – Mark Bunnell, COO, NuWave.

Founded in 1998. NuWave specializes in Microsoft Teams Direct Routing, Advanced UCaaS solutions, Hosted PBX, SIP Trunking, domestic and international toll-free origination, and domestic and international termination

