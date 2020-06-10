NuWave Pressure Cooker Lawsuit Filed in Illinois Federal Court by Johnson // Becker, PLLC

ST. PAUL, Minn., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson // Becker, PLLC is a nationwide products liability law firm with experience representing victims of pressure cooker explosions. The firm represents over 190 clients who have been severely burned by exploding pressure cookers designed and sold by numerous manufacturers.

Johnson // Becker, PLLC filed a third Complaint alleging that NuWave, LLC, the manufacturer of the Nutri-Pot pressure cooker, misrepresented the safety of its pressure cookers. The Complaint was filed on behalf of Ms. Cynthia Wallace, a resident of Louisiana.

Ms. Wallace's pressure cooker exploded while under pressure on June 22, 2019. As a result of the explosion, Ms. Wallace sustained severe thermal burns to her body. According to the Complaint, NuWave markets its pressure cookers as having "safety features" which are supposed to prevent the unit from both building pressure if the lid is not closed properly, as well as the lid from being removed until all the pressure is released. However, Ms. Wallace alleges that the Nutri-Pot pressure cookers contain defects which allow unsuspecting consumers to remove the lid while the cooker is still under pressure causing the scalding hot contents to be projected from the unit.

This suit is filed by Michael K. Johnson and Adam J. Kress of Johnson // Becker, PLLC. Michael Johnson is the founding partner of Johnson // Becker. Mr. Johnson and Mr. Kress are the co-chairs of the firm's Consumer Products Division, which includes claims involving defective products such as exploding pressure cookers, and e-cigarette / vaping device battery explosions.

They believe that it is an honor to represent their clients who have been injured by defective consumer products, and that holding manufacturers responsible for their clients' injuries not only helps their clients, but prevent future injuries by forcing manufacturers to evaluate the safety of their products.

Have you been injured by a NuWave Nutri-Pot pressure cooker? If so, you may be entitled to compensation for your injuries.

To learn more about Johnson // Becker's product liability and pressure cooker explosion cases, or to arrange a free, no obligation case review, please visit Johnson // Becker at https://www.johnsonbecker.com/product-liability/pressure-cooker-lawsuit/, or contact Johnson // Becker directly at (800) 279-6386.

SOURCE Johnson // Becker, PLLC

Related Links

http://www.johnsonbecker.com

