NuWave Solutions Acquires ProModel Government Services, a Leading Provider of Analytic Software Solutions to the Department of Defense and Federal Government

WASHINGTON, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NuWave Solutions ("NuWave"), a leading provider of data management, advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, cloud solutions and technologies to the Federal Government, announced today that it has acquired ProModel Government Services (or "the Company") from ProModel Corporation. ProModel Government Services is an agile provider of mission critical predictive and prescriptive analytic software solutions for decision support to the Department of Defense and U.S. Government. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

This is the second acquisition completed by NuWave since being acquired by AE Industrial Partners, LP ("AEI") in June 2020, following its acquisition of BigBear earlier this month. AEI is a private equity firm specializing in Aerospace, Defense & Government Services, Power Generation, and Specialty Industrial markets.

For more than 25 years, ProModel Government Services has built innovative and adaptable custom model-based software solutions to visualize complex and disparate data, synchronize operational needs, mitigate risk and optimize resources to support strategic and tactical decisions for the Department of Defense and other Federal Government agencies. The Company's technology solutions provide near real-time situational awareness of the current environment and a predictive view of the future environment based on today's decisions. Its solutions operationalize and automate disparate data and business processes, significantly enhancing customers' "decision space" and enabling Federal Government organizations to make rapid, informed decisions that directly impact current and future defense readiness.

"It's critical that the Department of Defense and other government organizations not only make the best decisions for today, but also have the tools to accurately predict how those decisions will impact future plans. ProModel Government Services is uniquely qualified to help federal government agencies with their decision making, and help ensure that their processes are more efficient and resources are better managed," said Dr. Reggie Brothers, CEO of NuWave. "The technologies and methodologies developed by ProModel Government Services are best in class, and NuWave is excited to welcome them into our growing family of companies."

"It's an exciting opportunity for our team to join NuWave, a national security focused advanced analytics company that deeply understands the unique challenges and opportunities of our sector," said Carl Napoletano, Senior Vice President and General Manager of ProModel Government Services. "Being part of NuWave will provide us with greater support and additional solution offerings, which will benefit both our customers and employees alike."

"ProModel Government Services' deep mission intimacy and ability to create technology-driven solutions for their customer is incredibly impressive," said Jeffrey Hart, Principal at AEI. "When we initially partnered with NuWave, we set out to create a platform focused on information and decision dominance, and ProModel Government Services significantly contributes to our vision and value proposition."

"We believe the combination of ProModel Government Services and NuWave provides government organizations and commercial customers proven methodologies and technologies that can reduce risk by increasing confidence in their predictive decision making," said Kirk Konert, Partner at AEI. "As a recognized leader in analytical technology solutions, we are proud that NuWave is well positioned to assist leading national security agencies when making critical decisions and planning for the future."

Akerman LLP served as legal advisor and Ernst & Young LLP served as financial advisor to NuWave. Klehr Harrison Harvey Branzburg LLP served as legal advisor and Baird served as the financial advisor to ProModel Corporation.

About NuWave

Based in the Washington, D.C. metro area, NuWave is a leading provider of data management, advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and cloud solutions that delivers anticipatory intelligence and advanced decision support solutions and technologies to the Federal Government. NuWave provides innovative, customized solutions through development, selection, and integration of leading technologies. NuWave has unmatched expertise in advanced technologies across the analytics and data management lifecycle and applies its expertise and teamwork to give customers the ability to solve complex problems, communicate, and manage information. For more information, please visit https://www.nuwavesolutions.com/.

About ProModel Government Services

ProModel Government Services is an agile provider of mission critical predictive and prescriptive analytic software solutions for decision support to the Department of Defense and U.S. Government. For more than 25 years, ProModel Government Services has built innovative and adaptable custom model-based software solutions to visualize complex and disparate data, synchronize operational needs, mitigate risk and optimize resources to support strategic and tactical decisions for the Department of Defense and other Federal Government agencies.

About AE Industrial Partners

AE Industrial Partners is a private equity firm specializing in Aerospace, Defense & Government Services, Power Generation, and Specialty Industrial markets. AE Industrial Partners invests in market-leading companies that can benefit from its deep industry knowledge, operating experience, and relationships throughout its target markets. AE Industrial Partners is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investing. Learn more at www.aeroequity.com .

CONTACT:

Lambert & Co.

Jennifer Hurson

(845) 507-0571

[email protected]

or

Caroline Luz

203-656-2829

[email protected]

SOURCE NuWave Solutions

Related Links

https://www.nuwavesolutions.com/

