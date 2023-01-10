NuWay-K&H Cooperative Invests in Greeneye Technology System to Unlock Benefits of Precision Spraying for Members and Enable Greater Collaboration with Sustainability Partners

- NuWay to provide precision spraying-as-a-service to enable farmers to tackle resistance and rising input costs and to "push the yield curve"

- Greeneye system will also pave the way for move to additional sustainable practices such as strip till, as NuWay-K&H members seek to meet the needs of major food brands looking to partner with sustainable producers

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NuWay-K&H Cooperative has announced a major extension to its agtech offering following the purchase of a Greeneye Technology precision spraying system. NuWay-K&H will use the Greeneye system to offer selective spraying-as-a-service initially to its farmer members in Southern Minnesota and Northern Iowa. This will enable them to significantly reduce herbicide use, increase the efficacy of their weed management programs, improve crop yields, and support sustainability initiatives.

NuWay-K&H will use the Greeneye system to offer selective spraying-as-a-service initially to its farmer members in Southern Minnesota and Northern Iowa Greeneye’s precision spraying system utilizes proprietary AI to differentiate between crops and weeds in real time and spray herbicide only where needed – directly onto the weeds

Jeff Crissinger, VP of Agronomy Sales and Marketing, says: "NuWay-K&H Cooperative is committed to introducing cutting-edge technologies that deliver on our brand promise of being diversified, innovative and delivering exceptional value. The Greeneye precision spraying system fits firmly into the innovative category. The agriculture industry is undergoing major changes, and nowhere is this more evident than in the transition from broadcast spraying to smarter selective practices. As a cooperative, it is essential we are at the front end of this shift, both for the benefit of our farmer members, and for our own business."

NuWay-K&H Cooperative will introduce the Greeneye system to members from the start of the 2023 season. To simplify the transition to precision spraying it has created a selection of input packages designed to meet farmers' key objectives – from simple chemical volume reduction and cost savings, to boosting productivity by reinvesting savings into more sophisticated input programs that are not affordable when applied on a broadcast basis.

"Our customers are pretty aggressive at trying to find ways to push the yield curve," explains Crissinger. "For example, we could use the Greeneye system to save them $20 dollars per acre on crop chemistry and stop there. However, what if we invest that $20 dollars into a yield enhancement strategy that generates ten more bushels of corn? In today's market that would turn into an additional $60 dollars per acre, creating incremental profit potential. As we build the Greeneye system into our operations, we will be exploring all the ways we can create added benefits for our customers above what we can save them on crop protection products."

Greeneye's precision spraying system utilizes proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to differentiate between crops and weeds in real time and spray herbicide only where needed – directly onto the weeds. Launched in the U.S. in 2022, it is one of the first commercially-available systems available in the country that is suitable for both pre- and post-emergence applications. In a recent independent field trial, it was proven to reduce non-residual herbicide use by 87%, on average, while achieving the same level of efficacy as broadcast application1.

NuWay-K&H Cooperative selected the Greeneye precision spraying system following an extensive review of competing technologies that showed it was significantly ahead of the competition, says Crissinger. "There are lots of features that set the Greeneye system apart, but for us it offers four main advantages: ultra-high spraying resolution, seamless integration with our existing sprayer; green-on-green capabilities; and the ability to collect ultra-high resolution data from the field that will help us to more effectively tackle challenges such as nutrient deficiencies and disease."

In addition to helping to overcome current weed control challenges, which include rising input costs and growing resistance of native weeds such as water hemp and giant ragweed, NuWay-K&H Cooperative believes the Greeneye system will also help to pave the way for farmers to work more effectively with major food companies who are looking to partner with sustainable producers.

Crissinger concludes: "Strip-till and no-till farming methods are not widely used in our part of the world, but they are becoming more common as our members seek to meet the needs of major food manufacturers and food service operators. These methods help to realize significant environmental benefits that can enable food companies to unlock carbon credits and meet their ESG objectives; however, they also create additional weed control challenges. As a forward-looking cooperative, it is our responsibility to ensure we provide our members with the tools they need to take advantage of changing market dynamics. We believe the Greeneye system will prove invaluable in enabling farmers to pivot to more sustainable production while keeping weeds, and costs, firmly under control."

About Greeneye Technology

Greeneye Technology was founded in 2017 in Tel Aviv, Israel. Its mission is to develop alternative and sustainable solutions to current crop protection practices that meet the growing global demand for food production, while also increasing productivity and profitability for farmers. The company is pioneering the use of precision spraying technology by harnessing AI and deep machine learning to enable intelligent, real-time decisions in the field that are proven to reduce chemical use by 87% on average. Greeneye has a multidisciplinary team with expertise in computer vision, AI, agronomy, mechanical engineering, and business. In November 2021, the company closed a $22m funding round.

led by international venture capital firm JVP, KDT and including investment from agriculture industry leaders, Syngenta and AGCO. In April 2022, it announced the commercial launch of its technology in North America, signalling a major milestone in unlocking mainstream adoption of precision spraying by overcoming previous barriers of efficacy, speed of delivery, and cost. For more information, see www.greeneye.ag.

About NuWay-K&H Cooperative

NuWay-K&H Cooperative is a local, member-owned, customer-focused company supplying agronomy and energy products and services. With the main office based in Clear Lake, IA, principal place of business in Trimont, MN and operations based in Welcome, MN; NuWay-K&H Cooperative employs over 85 people full time and 50 seasonal who serve in excess of 5,500 farm and non-farm customers through their agronomy, energy and precision ag divisions. For more information visit nuway-kandh.com.

