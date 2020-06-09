Nuxeo Launches New "Content Journeys" Podcast Series to Examine the Role of Content in Business

NEW YORK, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuxeo, the leading cloud-native Content Services Platform, today announced the launch of " Content Journeys ," a new monthly Nuxeo podcast series providing valuable lessons in how organizations can build competitive advantage from content.

Hosted by Nuxeo Director of Product Marketing Alan Porter , Content Journeys is a monthly discussion about the world of content in business. From practical use cases to the latest innovations, each podcast takes a look at the journeys organizations take with their content – both where they are today and where they're headed.

"The global COVID-19 pandemic has forced organizations around the world to shift to teleconferencing and work from home (WFH) formats, shifting the way enterprises operate and placing new demands on management systems and processes," said Porter. "In this new paradigm, content management has never been more critical, and every episode of the Content Journeys podcast provides a unique look at the smartest ways organizations can manage their information."

In the inaugural episode, Alan was joined by Chris McLaughlin, Nuxeo's chief marketing and chief product officer, to discuss the rise of intelligent content. This included where AI fits into the developing content arena, and how content management systems react (or should be prepared to react) to changing legislation.

More recently, Alan spoke with Cruce Saunders, Founder and Principal at [A] , and the author of "Content Engineering for a Multi-Channel World." The fast-flowing conversation covered many topics from Cruce's lifelong quest for the "freeing of knowledge," to the disciple of content engineering and its impact on content management, and how some platforms get in the way of content's free movement.

"Each month, we talk with an invited guest from the world of content – whether they are practitioners, analysts, industry thought leaders, creative, or operational folks," said Porter. "We aim to give listeners as wide a perspective as possible on how content impacts the business at every stage of the digital supply chain, from idea to customer experience."

The published episodes to date can be found at https://www.nuxeo.com/podcasts/

