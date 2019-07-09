Nuxeo Study Reveals Sensitive Content Accidentally Leaked From Most Enterprises at Least Once a Quarter

NEW YORK, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recent survey conducted by Nuxeo, the leading cloud-native Content Services Platform (CSP), two-thirds (67 percent) of respondents said sensitive content is accidentally leaked externally at least once a quarter, while one in five (20 percent) said this happens at least once a month.

The survey of 1,000 sales, marketing, and creative professionals in the US and UK also revealed that 74 percent of respondents have recreated content they know exists, but cannot find.

A lack of the right tools to manage company content was a clear theme that emerged from the study. More than half of respondents (56 percent) admit to using systems or tools not provided by their company to store and share company content, a concept known as shadow IT.

Generation-X and Baby Boomers (61 percent) use rogue tools for storing and sharing company content more often than Millennials (49 percent). 34 percent of respondents say they use rogue tools because they find official systems too hard to use, while 30 percent say they do so because they cannot find the content they need using official systems and tools.

"This survey reinforces what we hear from companies before they become our customers, which is that many enterprises do not have the right systems in place for properly securing their sensitive content and data," said Chris McLaughlin, chief product and marketing officer at Nuxeo. "Any enterprise that is inadvertently leaking sensitive data and content several times a year is at serious operational and legal risk. Modern enterprises require modern platforms to properly secure their data and content, while also ensuring other authorized users can easily find it -- so they don't have to re-create it."

