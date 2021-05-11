NuZee Appoints Jose Ramirez As Chief Sales Officer And Chief Supply Chain Officer

Mr. Ramirez started with Farmer Brothers as the Director of Coffee and has held many notable positions throughout the organization. Most recently, as the Vice President of Coffee Strategy and Sustainability for Farmer Brothers, he was responsible for green coffee management, customer and vendor partnerships, and company sustainability initiatives. Mr. Ramirez has been very active in the coffee community, serving on several boards including World Coffee Research.

Ruben Inofuentes, Farmer Brothers' Chief Supply Chain Officer, said, "We are grateful for the many years of service, the opportunities Jose has brought to Farmer Brothers, and the deep connections he developed with many of our strategic partners. We are excited about the ability to continue to work with him at NuZee to help scale their innovative products in the United States by utilizing our manufacturing and distribution capabilities."

Masa Higashida, President and CEO of NuZee, said, "I am very excited to have Jose Ramirez join our organization and believe that his deep knowledge in the specialty coffee space coupled with his vast network of coffee roasters, brands, and other industry related relationships will help catapult NuZee's growth over the coming quarters."

In November 2020, NuZee and Farmer Brothers announced a strategic partnership under which Farmer Brothers provides access to manufacturing capacity as NuZee continues to roll out innovative coffee and tea products in the United States.

About Farmer Brothers

Founded in 1912, Farmer Bros. Co. is a national coffee roaster, wholesaler, and distributor of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company's product lines include organic, Direct Trade, and sustainably produced coffee. With a robust line of coffee, hot and iced teas, cappuccino mixes, spices, and baking/biscuit mixes, the company delivers extensive beverage planning services and culinary products to its U.S. based customers. The company serves a wide variety of customers, from small independent restaurants and foodservice operators to large institutional buyers like restaurant, department and convenience store chains, hotels, casinos, healthcare facilities, and gourmet coffee houses, as well as grocery chains with private brand coffee and consumer branded coffee and tea products, and foodservice distributors.

About NuZee and Coffee Blenders

NuZee, Inc. (d/b/a Coffee Blenders®) is a specialty coffee company and a leading U.S. single-serve pour-over coffee pouch producer and co-packer. We own sophisticated packing equipment developed in Asia for single serve pour over production. We co-pack single-serve pour-over coffee products for customers in the U.S. market and also co-pack for the South Korean market.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. NuZee cautions you that such statements are simply predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. These statements reflect NuZee's current expectations, and NuZee does not undertake to update or revise these forward looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied in this or other NuZee statements will not be realized. Further, these statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond NuZee's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include: NuZee's plans to obtain funding for its operations, including funding necessary to develop, manufacture and commercialize its products; the impact to NuZee's business from the COVID-19 global crisis; general market acceptance of and demand for NuZee's products; and NuZee's commercialization, marketing and manufacturing capabilities and strategy; for a description of additional factors that may cause NuZee's actual results, performance or expectations to differ from any forward-looking statements, please review the information set forth in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the NuZee's public reports and NuZee's other filings made with the SEC.

