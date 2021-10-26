NV Energy to Deliver New Energy Savings to its Small Business Customers Through Partnership with Encycle

Businesses can now access Encycle's Swarm Logic® HVAC energy management technology as part of PowerShift by NV Energy Tweet this

Adding Swarm Logic to the commercial thermostat PowerShift service follows an evaluation in 2020, which demonstrated the unique technology could help participating customers achieve as much as a 12% reduction in HVAC electric consumption.

"Encycle is pleased to work with NV Energy to bring our innovative Swarm Logic technology to NV Energy's small business customers," said Robert Chiste, Encycle Chairman and CEO. "Businesses often look to their utility providers for help in reducing energy consumption wherever possible. Swarm Logic is a highly adaptable solution that works seamlessly with subscribed thermostats. Our joint efforts will provide NV Energy customers with a simple, yet powerful way to lower their electric bills," Chiste concluded.

Encycle developed Swarm Logic to significantly reduce customers' electricity usage and carbon emissions, helping meet sustainability targets. The multi-patented, AI-enhanced technology dynamically synergizes power-hungry HVAC rooftop units (RTUs). Swarm Logic enables RTUs to operate most efficiently in response to changing conditions such as outdoor temperature, building occupancy levels, and RTU performance. Instead of operating in isolation, the RTUs become part of a closed-loop system that coordinates RTU activity, balancing energy consumption more logically among the individual RTUs. This approach maximizes efficiency while maintaining desired building comfort levels. The enterprise-wide solution requires no human intervention to maintain or monitor its actions.

Deployed as an Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) solution, Swarm Logic typically saves customers 10% to 30% on HVAC-related energy consumption, spend, and emissions.

For additional information about Enycle's partnership with NV Energy, or to learn more about the company's Swarm Logic energy management solution, please call Encycle at 1-855-875-4031.

About Encycle:

Encycle is a technology-driven company that is transforming energy management for multi-site commercial and industrial companies. The company leverages the power of artificial intelligence in its patented cloud-based technology to lower its clients' electric costs, maximize energy efficiency, and reduce environmental impact. Companies using Swarm Logic routinely reduce HVAC electric costs and consumption by 10%-30% with little or no capital investment. For more information about Encycle, visit www.encycle.com

