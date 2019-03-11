NVEE INVESTIGATIVE ALERT: Hagens Berman Alerts NV5 Global (NVEE) Investors to Investigation of Possible Disclosure Violations

SAN FRANCISCO, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP alerts investors in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) to the firm's investigation of possible disclosure violations. If you purchased or otherwise acquired NV5 Global securities before March 8, 2019 and suffered losses contact Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP. For more information about the investigation click

On March 7, 2019, NV5 Global and senior management announced the Company expects to report a material weakness in its upcoming annual report on Form 10-K. More specifically, they said the weakness relates to the initial set up of project contracts and analysis of certain percentage of completion projects.

This news drove the price of NV5 Global shares sharply lower on March 8, 2019.

"We're focused on investors' losses, when management became aware of the weakness, and whether management may have misled investors," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding NV5 Global should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email NVEE@hbsslaw.com.

