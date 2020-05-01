NVH Testing Market Worth $2.9 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "NVH Testing Market by Application (Environmental Noise Measurement, Pass-by Noise Testing, Noise Source Mapping, Telecom Testing, Sound Quality Testing, Building Acoustics, and Others), Type, End-user Industry, and Geography - Global Trends and Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the NVH Testing Market size is expected to grow from USD 2.1 billion in 2020 to USD 2.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.9%. Adoption of stringent government regulations to reduce noise pollution and increasing demand for in-vehicle infotainment systems are the key factors driving the growth of the NVH testing market.

Power generation end-user industry to grow at highest CAGR during 2020–2025

The NVH testing market for the power generation industry is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The implementation of stringent legislative obligations placing high pressure on OEMs to design and manufacture equipment with low noise levels is one of the major factors leading to the growth of the NVH testing market for the power generation end-user industry.

Other applications to dominate NVH testing market in 2020

The other applications segment is expected to hold the largest market share in 2020. Other applications include torsional vibration testing, modal analysis, ground vibration testing, impact hammer testing, powertrain NVH testing, transient acoustic holography, and psychoacoustic testing. These applications are collectively expected to drive the growth of the NVH testing market. NVH testing solutions are adopted for these applications in different industries, including power generation, consumer electronics, and industrial equipment.

North America to hold largest share of NVH testing market in 2019

In terms of value, North America is expected to dominate the NVH testing market in 2020. It is the most technologically advanced region wherein major automotive and aerospace & defense companies have their manufacturing plants and offices; this factor has resulted in the increased demand for NVH testing solutions in this region. North America is witnessing an increasing demand for premium cars with advanced infotainment systems. A significant portion of semiconductor content is consumed by these luxury cars for enhanced safety, comfort, and connectivity features within vehicles.

National Instruments (US), BRÜEL & KJÆR (Denmark), Siemens PLM Software (US), Head Acoustics (Germany), imc Test & Measurement (Germany), Dewesoft (Slovenia), (US), GRAS Sound & Vibration (Denmark), Prosig (UK), m+p international (Germany), Signal.X (US), Honeywell (US), ESI Group (France), Thermotron (US), Erbessed Reliability (US), Kistler Group (Switzerland), IMV Corporation (Japan), Econ Technologies (China), Polytec (Germany), and Benstone Instruments (US) are the major companies dominating the NVH testing market.

