NVIDIA Global Security Intelligence Manager to Join Sentinel Resource Group, Strategic Risk Advisory Firm in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentinel Resource Group (SRG), a strategic risk advisory firm serving companies across diverse industry sectors, today announced the hiring of NVIDIA Global Security Intelligence Manager Jason Stolpa as the firm's new Director of Intelligence, Research & Analysis.

Stolpa will support SRG COO David Tindall in executing the company's strategy and vision to become the leading strategic advisor to companies in niche domains of enterprise risk management.

"Jason brings a unique mix of global risk intelligence expertise to SRG," said David Tindall, COO, Sentinel Resource Group. "He will be a welcomed addition to our team and lead expansion of one of our core capabilities to better support and advise our clients."

For the past several years, Stolpa has managed all intelligence-related functions for NVIDIA, including global travel security, program risk analysis, program development, and workplace adherence to US government partnerships. Jason's previous work and interest in protective intelligence, supply chain security and C-TPAT compliance, and global investigations will also reinforce SRG's capabilities and offerings to clients.

Stolpa has a Master of Science (M.S.) degree in Defense and Strategic Studies from Missouri State University. He is currently enrolled in Missouri State's Doctoral program in Defense and Strategic Studies, where his research will examine current and emerging threats borne from state-sponsored actors targeting corporations.

At SRG, Stolpa will lead the company's intelligence, research, and analysis domains, oversee day to day management of SRG's internal and client-embedded intelligence analysts, and collaborate with industry and strategic partners to develop incisive research and briefing products.

About SRG:

Sentinel Resource Group is a strategic risk advisory firm serving clients across the United States, and around the world. Based in San Jose, CA, and with offices in Los Angeles, CA and Washington D.C., the firm provides strategic advice and solutions to help companies better protect their people, places, and things. For more information, visit: https://sentinel-rg.com

Contact: Wesley Bull

Phone: (888) 547-8189

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Sentinel Resource Group

