NVISION® Eye Centers Continues National Expansion

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NVISION® Eye Centers, in alignment with their mission to provide nationwide premium ophthalmological care, is pleased to announce the addition of two practices to the NVISION family – the Eye Associates of South Texas in San Antonio, TX and Turner Eye Institute in San Leandro, CA.

"Both practices have a history of providing excellent patient care in their regions, which is a cornerstone of NVISION's values. That excellence is one of the many reasons we're excited for them to join our family and continue to grow together," said Chris Karkenny, CEO of NVISION.

For over a decade, Eye Associates of South Texas with Dr. Sharron Acosta and Dr. J.T. Kavanaugh has combined their talent and experience of over 30 years to provide their patients with comprehensive ophthalmology care. The partners pride themselves on superb patient outcomes based upon use of the latest diagnostic and surgical technologies. For two years running, they have secured the prestigious "Best San Antonio Doctor" award. This partnership extends NVISION's footprint into the state of Texas with 9 easily accessible locations around the greater San Antonio metropolitan area.

Since 1976, the Turner Eye Institute (TEI) has been a perennial leader in comprehensive ophthalmology for patients in the San Francisco Bay Area. Renowned in the region for its cornea, laser vision correction, cataract and glaucoma surgery experience and outcomes, the TEI team is also skilled in a wide range of non-surgical care. TEI's Dr. Chirag Patel along with four other doctors and a team of highly trained ophthalmic technicians, patient counselors, and office staff, are primed to continue their excellent service at their San Leandro, Concord and Castro Valley locations.

"We have been looking to partner with a company that shares our vision in quality and diversified sub-specialty eye care and co-management. NVISION checked all the boxes. We are excited to be the first practice in the San Francisco Bay Area NVISION has chosen to partner with. Ultimately, patients will benefit the most from this partnership," said Chirag Patel, MD, Turner Eye Institute.

NVISION® Eye Centers is a premium provider of ophthalmic physician services. Based in Aliso Viejo, California, the Company operates over 70 clinics and 11 ASCs. An innovative leader in ophthalmology, NVISION's Patient First commitment is delivered using the latest technology and treatment by the most talented and experienced surgeons in the industry. As NVISION President and CEO, Chris Karkenny, stated, "these partnerships will continue to help propel the NVISION brand based upon our dedication to an exceptional patient experience and outcome driven by the latest technology."

NVISION® and their team of MDs have performed more than 3,000,000 cataract and refractive surgeries. With nearly 3,000 eye doctors referring their patients and trusting their own eyes to NVISION® surgeons, NVISION® Eye Centers is The Eye Doctors' #1 Choice®. For more information, visit www.NVISIONCenters.com , email to [email protected],or call 866-204-3708.

