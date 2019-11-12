nVoq and Amedisys Collaborate to Enhance the Clinician Experience

BOULDER Colo., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- nVoq, a leading provider of HIPAA compliant speech recognition solutions for the healthcare industry, is pleased to announce its partnership with Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED), America's leading independent home health, hospice and personal care company. The partnership will leverage nVoq's innovative technology platform, which supports both mobile and care center-based clinicians, within Amedisys' home health and hospice footprint spanning 38 US states and over 300 locations.

nVoq's state-of-the-art dictation solution, nVoq.Mobile Voice, enables Amedisys clinicians to quickly and accurately capture patient narratives at the point of care – streamlining and simplifying the caregiver workflow. These same capabilities plus value-added automations can be harnessed by desktop users where needed, also through the nVoq platform.

"Amedisys is committed to providing our caregivers with the right tools to offer the best possible care for our patients," said Chris Gerard, Amedisys, Chief Operating Officer. "We are excited to be a market leader in innovation by equipping our home health and hospice clinicians with nVoq's medically relevant speech to text capability - improving the patient experience, clinician satisfaction, and our business efficiencies."

"By adopting the nVoq platform, Amedisys should be well positioned to address the increasingly complex operating challenges of the Home Health and Hospice Industry," said Debbi Gillotti, Chief Operating Officer of nVoq. "We greatly appreciate the spirit of partnership that's been present since Day One of our relationship with Amedisys and look forward to continued collaboration."

About Amedisys:

Amedisys, Inc. is a leading healthcare at home company delivering personalized home health, hospice and personal care. Amedisys is focused on delivering the care that is best for our patients, whether that is home-based personal care; recovery and rehabilitation after an operation or injury; care focused on empowering them to manage a chronic disease; or hospice care at the end of life. More than 3,000 hospitals and 65,000 physicians nationwide have chosen Amedisys as a partner in post-acute care. Founded in 1982, headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA with an executive office in Nashville, TN, Amedisys is a publicly held company. With more than 21,000 employees in 471 care centers in 38 states and the District of Columbia, Amedisys is dedicated to delivering the highest quality of care to the doorsteps of more than 376,000 patients and clients in need every year. For more information about the Company, please visit: www.amedisys.com .

ABOUT nVoq

nVoq Incorporated, headquartered in Boulder, CO, provides HIPAA-compliant SaaS-based speech recognition to the healthcare industry, with a strategic emphasis on the post-acute care segment. nVoq's platform supports both mobile and office-based clinicians in capturing patient narratives at the point of care to expedite high-quality documentation, simplify coding, and streamline reimbursement cycles.

For more information:

Amedisys

Aaron Caffarel, Sr. Communications Specialist

aaron.caffarel@amedisys.com

Office: 225-299-3320

nVoq

Kristen Ayers

Director of Marketing

303.304.7021

kristen.ayers@nvoq.com

www.sayit.nvoq.com

SOURCE nVoq

Related Links

nvoq.com

