nVoq Selected by MatrixCare to Voice-Power Home Health & Hospice Clinical Documentation

BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- nVoq, Incorporated, a provider of medically infused speech recognition solutions for the post-acute care segment with an emphasis on home health and hospice, is pleased to announce a collaboration with MatrixCare, a leader in out-of-hospital management software. MatrixCare plans to add nVoq's leading-edge speech recognition to its Home Health and Hospice EMR solutions, enabling clinicians to more efficiently and effectively document point-of-care encounters, and enhancing the patient/caregiver experience.

"nVoq is honored to have been selected by MatrixCare for its Home Health and Hospice solution," said Debbi Gillotti, nVoq's Chief Operating Officer. "At nVoq, our mission is to make the documentation experience easier for clinicians and give them back valuable hours in their day. We're excited to team with such a strong player in this rapidly growing and strategic space and look forward to helping them enable better patient care in a more efficient and secure way."

About nVoq

nVoq Incorporated, headquartered in Boulder, CO, provides HIPAA-compliant, SaaS-based speech recognition to the healthcare industry, with a strategic emphasis on the post-acute care segment. nVoq's platform supports both mobile and office-based clinicians in capturing patient narratives at the point of care to expedite high-quality documentation, simplify coding, and streamline reimbursement cycles. Visit nVoq at www.nvoq.com to learn more.

