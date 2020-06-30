NVS Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Novartis AG and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Novartis AG ("Novartis" or "the Company") (NYSE: NVS). Investors who purchased Novartis securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/nvs.

The investigation concerns whether Novartis and the board of directors may have breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders.

On June 25, 2020, Novartis agreed to pay $225 million in criminal penalties and disgorge $112 million to settle bribery allegations. The U.S. Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission was investigating Novartis on claims that: (1) Novartis had bribed doctors and hospitals in Greece to prescribe "Novartis-branded pharmaceuticals"; (2) the Company had paid bribes in Vietnam to advance their business; and (3) Novartis falsified their financial records to conceal said activities. Following this news, Novartis stock dropped $2.50 per share on June 26, 2020.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Novartis shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/nvs. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

