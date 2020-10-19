NWEA's MAP® Growth™ and New Classrooms' Teach to One Roadmaps Launch New Partnership

"As a longtime leader of assessment solutions that precisely measure learning growth, NWEA was a natural partner to work with as we designed these student-centered solutions. The power of this partnership is that it can enable teachers to see both precise skill level information and normed growth data," said Joel Rose, CEO of New Classrooms, the makers of Teach to One 360 and Teach to One Roadmaps. "We couldn't be more excited to team up and combine our complementary strengths."

"We need to go beyond just assessing students' skill levels and help put data into action for educators," says Chris Minnich, CEO of NWEA. "Our partnership with New Classrooms' Teach to One Roadmaps will leverage MAP Growth results so teachers can quickly and effectively tailor learning experiences for students so that they can achieve grade-level proficiency."

Tailored Acceleration to Proficiency

When used together, MAP Growth and Teach to One Roadmaps let students prioritize the skills that they need to achieve proficiency at a given grade or course level.

The partnership between NWEA and Teach to One Roadmaps now allows an option to use data from NWEA's MAP Growth assessment to determine which grade-level diagnostic a student should take on Teach to One. As students progress through Teach to One Roadmaps content, the students receive formative assessments to verify mastery of each skill and their personalized roadmaps are frequently updated to ensure they stay current and on track. MAP Growth's interim assessments will provide nationally normed math growth metrics over time and projects proficiency for each student while they work through their personalized roadmap from Teach to One Roadmaps.

New Classrooms, a national nonprofit on a mission to personalize education for each student, has partnered with NWEA for several years through their Teach to One 360 program. This expanded partnership is an outgrowth of the urgency felt by both organizations to support students, parents, and teachers in the wake of COVID-19's radical disruptions to education caused by the pandemic.

About New Classrooms and Teach to One

Founded in 2011, Teach to One is a product of New Classrooms Innovation Partners Inc, a national nonprofit on a mission to personalize education for each student. The founders were the leaders of an initiative within NYC Public Schools called School of One, which TIME named as one of the Best Inventions of the Year in 2009. New Classrooms' first learning model, Teach to One 360 , ensures each student is learning the right math lesson, at the right time, and in the right way that best meets their strengths and needs. It is currently used by thousands of students in schools nationwide. To learn more about Teach to One, visit www.teachtoone.org.

About NWEA

NWEA® is a mission-driven, not-for-profit organization that supports students and educators worldwide by creating assessment solutions that precisely measure growth and proficiency—and provide insights to help tailor instruction. Educators in more than 10,000 schools, districts, and education agencies in 146 countries rely on our flagship interim assessment, MAP® Growth™; our progress monitoring and skills mastery tool, MAP® Skills™; our reading fluency and comprehension assessment, MAP® Reading Fluency™ ; our personalized learning tool powered by Khan Academy, MAP® Accelerator™; and our new assessment solution that combines growth and proficiency measurement. Visit NWEA.org to find out how NWEA can partner with you to help all kids learn.

