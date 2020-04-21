NWN Awarded Top 20 Tech-Enabled Service Provider by Cloudtango

WALTHAM, Mass., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NWN Corporation, a leading technology-enabled service provider focused on transforming the customer experience, today announced that it has been ranked as a top service provider (#11 MSP) in the United States and Globally by Cloudtango.

Cloudtango's annual list recognizes top performing MSPs who are leading the sector by offering premium IT and cloud services that will help their customers drive innovation. The awards are fully independent, selected based on an internal index that aggregates data from up to twelve different performance indicators. For the 2020 awards, the entire selection process was redesigned in order to better spotlight those MSPs excelling over several critical areas, such as support services, customer satisfaction, market growth, certifications and innovation.





"After completing a comprehensive screening process among thousands of MSPs, NWN was pre-selected and ultimately named to both Cloudtango's MSP100 U.S. and Global MSP100 for 2020," Jordi Vilanova, Managing Director at Cloudtango. "Their track record of successfully delivering premium IT services, and their willingness to put service at the heart of their offerings, helped the NWN team and offerings to stand out from the crowd and become the top-ranked MSP this year."

Andrew Gilman, NWN's Head of Marketing & Alliances, said, "Our customers choose to partner because we help them transform their customer experience, dramatically improve productivity and operational efficiency, help them managing business risk all with a predictable cost model through our Solution-as-a-Service offering portfolio. As more and more organizations across the commercial, enterprise and public sector are selecting a highly secure and integrated model for managed services, we're proud to be recognized by Cloudtango for the positive impact we're having on the businesses that adopt our innovative services."

With over 1,300 customers throughout the U.S., NWN has been a leading provider of technology-enabled managed IT services for more than two decades. NWN's award-winning offerings delivered through their integrated Solution-as-a-Service portfolio enables the company to address a $133 billion market as organizations of all sizes undergo digital transformation initiatives incorporating public, hybrid and private cloud environments. The company's Unified Communication, Contact Center, Device-as-a-Service, Managed Security and Networking solutions, launched in September 2019, are enabled by NWN technology and reinforced by NWN's Experience Management Platform.

View Cloudtango's full list of top Managed Service Providers in the United States for 2020 here.

