NWN Corporation Powers Arrow Exterminators' Remote-Work Transformation

WALTHAM, Mass., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Together, NWN and Arrow Exterminators orchestrated the smooth technology shift that provided the ability for 2,500+ Arrow employees to work remotely as the COVID-19 pandemic forced a technological shift in Arrow's 128 offices across 12 states.

NWN Corporation, a technology-enabled service provider focused on transforming the customer experience, was chosen to fuel the digital transformation of Arrow Exterminators, an Atlanta-based pest-control and home services company. NWN and Arrow Exterminators today released the details of their relationship and how NWN helped Arrow make this critical transition and continue to serve its customers at a high level.

Arrow Exterminators is guided by its mission to provide superior quality services to its customers in the most environmentally responsible manner. It strives to continually improve its professional standards, which was why it brought in NWN to revitalize its IT infrastructure. NWN was essential in migrating Arrow Exterminators' systems and offices to the cloud.

"NWN was a true partner to us through every step of our digital transformation," said Brannon Gillis, VP of Technology, Arrow Exterminators. "They helped us install a unified communications system 10 months ago. Then, at the beginning of March, when we were searching for our response to COVID-19, we called on them again to help us put processes in place and secure the tools we needed to enable our work force of more than 2,500 people to work remotely as needed. They helped us migrate seamlessly from being in the office to moving certain employees -- many of whom have never worked remotely -- safely into their homes in one-third the estimated timeframe."

About NWN:

NWN Corporation, headquartered outside Boston, is an established leader in technology-enabled services that support remote work and transform customer and employee experiences for commercial, enterprise and public sector organizations through its solution-as-a-service platform. With 1,300 customers throughout the U.S., NWN provides a unified customer experience with the NWN Experience Management Platform and integrated offerings for unified communications, security, contact center, DaaS (device-as-a-service), connectivity and advanced technology solutions. To learn more about NWN's solutions and offerings, visit www.nwnit.com .

About Arrow Exterminators:

Family owned and operated since 1964, Atlanta-based Arrow Exterminators is the sixth largest pest and termite control company in the United States, ranked by revenue. Arrow boasts a modern fleet of more than 2,100 vehicles, 128 service centers, 2,500 team members with revenues exceeding $250 million and in 2020 was named the #1 Top Workplace in Atlanta by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. With QualityPro Certification by the National Pest Management Association, the company offers innovative and environmentally responsible services to protect homes and businesses of customers in Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. Visit arrowexterminators.com for more information.

