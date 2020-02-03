NWN Highlights Citizen Impact of 'Improving Public Sector Customer Experience' at California CIO Academy

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NWN , a leading technology-enabled service provider focused on transforming the customer experience, will detail an effective and efficient approach to improving the public sector customer experience at the California Public Sector CIO Academy next week. NWN will be a sponsor of the CIO Academy event, for which NWN's Steve Nagai serves on the advisory board.

NWN has a long history of public sector partnerships in the state of California. Many state of California Agencies and Departments partner with NWN to deliver Tech-Enabled services through NWN's integrated Solution-as-a-Service portfolio including Managed Devices, Unified Communications, Contact Center, Security and Core Networking Connectivity services. NWN partners closely with California's public sector CIOs and other technology leaders to provide advanced visibility and controls over their technology environments through NWN's Experience Management Platform (EMP).

WHAT: The California Public Sector CIO Academy is the premier leadership event for California's senior level technology executives to improve their management and business skills and to develop IT leaders of the future. The purpose of this invitation-only event is to foster discussion and dialogue on what it means to be a successful CIO in the public sector and how to use IT as a strategic tool. The event is a strategic opportunity for government and industry executives to collaborate the most important policy, management and leadership issues surrounding the future of digital government and the evolving role of the public-sector CIO.

WHEN: February 5-6, 2020

WHERE: Sheraton Grand Sacramento Hotel, 1230 J Street, Sacramento, CA 95814

About NWN:

NWN Corporation, headquartered outside Boston, is an established leader in technology-enabled services, transforming the customer experience for commercial, enterprise and public sector organizations through its solution-as-a-service platform. With 1,300 customers throughout the U.S., NWN provides a unified customer experience with integrated offerings for unified communications, security, contact center, DaaS (device-as-a-service), connectivity and advanced technology solutions. To learn more about NWN's solutions and offerings, visit www.nwnit.com .

