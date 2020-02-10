NWN Partners with The University of North Carolina at Pembroke to Secure More Than 80,000 Devices, Speed Implementation of Advanced Technology

PEMBROKE, N.C., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NWN, a leading technology-enabled service provider focused on transforming the customer experience, today revealed details of how it has partnered with the University of North Carolina (UNC) at Pembroke to secure a network of over, 41,000 user accounts, 250 servers, 950 Access Points, 400 network infrastructure devices, and deliver digital innovation to more than 80,000 devices relied on by faculty, staff, and students.

NWN's partnership with the UNC system has supported the various institutions under the direction of their IT and security leaders. Most recently, under the leadership of its CISO (Chief Information Security Officer), UNC Pembroke leveraged the school's relationship with NWN to refresh and roll out an advanced suite of security solutions, freeing up the small team to focus on proactively mitigating threats.

Before the NWN implementation, UNC Pembroke had observed over 6.5 million intrusion attempts, thousands of unique phishing campaigns, and numerous stolen credentials daily. Now, UNC Pembroke is able to secure all of its systems and devices, from core to edge. It partnered with NWN to roll out their Security Offerings, and expand its security tools by 740% over the course of two years. Thanks to NWN's team, UNC Pembroke was able to conduct some 17 security projects at a time, getting its security infrastructure up quickly with no downtime, little impact, all happening in the background and making the university's day-to-day operations more secure. Today, NWN helps UNC Pembroke's small and mighty security team protect more than 80,000 devices at a given time, including 3,019 university computers, 3,500 licenses, 250 servers, as well as student and employee personal laptops.

Don Bryant, Chief Information Security Officer, UNC Pembroke, said, "NWN has helped keep our university relevant in today's fast-paced technology world. NWN augmented our team and we were able to jump right into the fray, helping us spin up 15 to 17 security solutions at a time to aggressively boost our capabilities and make the entire system more cyber safe. It all happened in the background to the rest of the university -- aside from those who noticed a lot less phishing emails coming through, a lot fewer compromised computers, and a drop in malicious traffic. We were stopping stuff at the edge and across the network. With a normal team, I would say it would probably have taken three times as long."

Bryant continued, "NWN is not only focused on our security, but they are also helping bring our school into the 21st century by making it more accessible to the entire UNC community. Thanks to the NWN Unified Communications solution, students from all walks of life can attend their classes remotely if they need to, at times that are convenient to their lives. This has helped single parents, students with disabilities, and others who need to be off campus. They can create their own small groups and teams. They can ask each other questions, they can ask the whole class a question. This really is about having reliable access, balanced with security, allowing students to feel like they're part of the class no matter where they are."

About NWN

NWN Corporation, headquartered outside Boston, is an established leader in technology-enabled services, transforming the customer experience for commercial, enterprise and public sector organizations through its solution-as-a-service platform. With 1,300 customers throughout the U.S., NWN provides a unified customer experience with integrated offerings for unified communications, security, contact center, DaaS (device-as-a-service), connectivity and advanced technology solutions. To learn more about NWN's solutions and offerings, visit www.nwnit.com .

Media Contact:

Mark Fredrickson, CTP for NWN

mfredrickson@ctpboston.com

SOURCE NWN Corporation