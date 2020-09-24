NWN Supports Spinal Cord Injury Recovery As 33 Foundation Hosts Annual Fundraiser

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NWN , a leading provider of technology-enabled services, will be supporting those who are recovering from spinal cord injuries by sponsoring the 33 Foundation's 11th annual Fundraiser and Golf Tournament.

The 33 Foundation was founded by Matt Curran, a former Providence College Division 1 hockey player who suffered a major spinal cord injury after falling from a roof when he was 21 years old, in 2001. Curran, who is now NWN's Chief Financial Officer, recovered to regain his mobility and founded the 33 Foundation as a community of beneficiaries and donors that are passionate about helping those living with and recovering from spinal cord injuries. Learn more about Matt's journey, and about the 33 Foundation, here .

The annual golf tournament raises funds for a specific person living with a spinal cord injury. Available spots for the golf tournament are limited this year as part of the tournament's adherence to COVID-19 protocols. To learn more about the 33 Foundation or donate, click here .

WHEN: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.; Tuesday, September 29

WHERE: The Cape Club of Sharon, 25 Tiot St, Sharon, Mass. 02067

SHOW YOUR SUPPORT: You can transform the lives of 33 Foundation beneficiaries by donating here .

In its conduct, investments and the technologies it delivers to customers, NWN is dedicated to transforming the employee and customer experience, and also in sustaining the communities around it. Throughout its nationwide presence, there are broad activity focused on giving back, from holiday toy drives, food drives with major partners, raising money for medical expenses, and more.

About NWN:

NWN Corporation is an established leader in technology-enabled services, transforming the customer experience for commercial, enterprise and public sector organizations through its solution-as-a-service platform. With over 1,300 customers throughout the U.S., NWN provides a unified customer experience with integrated offerings for unified communications, security, contact center, DaaS (device-as-a-service), connectivity and advanced technology solutions. To learn more about NWN's solutions and offerings, visit www.nwnit.com.

Media Contact:

Carissa Ryan, CTP for NWN

[email protected]

SOURCE NWN Corporation

Related Links

http://www.nwnit.com

