NWN's Jill Broyles Honored Among CRN's 2020 Women of the Channel

WALTHAM, Mass., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NWN Corporation , a leading technology-enabled service provider focused on transforming the customer experience, announced today that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company , has named NWN's Jill Broyles to its esteemed 2020 Women of the Channel list. Recognizing the unique strengths, vision, and achievements of a select group of women, this prestigious annual list acknowledges channel leaders who are blazing a trail for future generations. These women are from all areas of the IT ecosystem, including technology vendors, distributors, solution providers, and other IT organizations are celebrated for their contributions to channel advocacy, growth, thought leadership, and dedication to the IT channel.

Broyles' long-standing relationships, both within NWN and with her customers, are built on trust and a commitment to excellence. Don King, Vice President of Information Technology, Virtus Investment Partners, said, "Jill is an amazing partner to our firm. Thanks to her experience, dedication and demeanor, we quickly built a strong relationship that is regularly strengthened as Jill consistently demonstrates genuine care for the overall success of our organization's goals."

Broyles - who has spent nearly 30 years focused on supporting customers with high-impact business services - has been a prominent field leader helping accelerate NWN's transformation while bringing in more than ten new strategic clients across her New England sales territory last year alone. She has played a key role in NWN's relaunch, supporting customers and peers by training and educating her peers on how to best approach today's IT and communications challenges.

Scott Pintsopoulos, EVP of Sales, NWN said, "Jill is very deserving of this recognition as her approach to supporting clients, building important partnerships, and providing excellent customer experiences is among the best in our industry. She is a key contributor in helping boost NWN's reputation as a leading technology-enabled service provider."

Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company, said, "CRN's 2020 Women of the Channel list recognizes an accomplished group of influential women leaders whose strategic vision and unique achievements accelerate channel growth through cultivated partnerships, innovative thought leadership, and unwavering dedication to the IT channel. We are proud to honor them for their accomplishments and contributions to driving channel success."

