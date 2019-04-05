NX Prenatal Enters Collaboration to Develop High Throughput Clinical Mass Spec Proteomic Assays for NeXosome® Platform

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NX Prenatal Inc. ("NX Prenatal") today announced that it has entered into a strategic collaboration with Thermo Fisher Scientific. The collaboration is designed to expand upon integrated workflows that the companies have established to enable high volume clinical mass spec proteomic evaluation of plasma samples enriched for exosomes via the NeXosome® platform.

NX Prenatal's NeXosome technology harvests biologically active and stable microparticles, such as exosomes, from the maternal bloodstream, to provide a real-time and non-invasive view of changing maternal and fetal tissues. This technology is key in NX Prenatal's development of a series of early warning blood tests for pregnancies that may result in a variety of adverse outcomes, such as spontaneous preterm birth and preeclampsia.

"Thermo Fisher is a world leader in proteomics, and its liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS) instrumentation is an enabling technology for the new era of personalized medicine," commented Kevin P. Rosenblatt, MD, PhD, Chief Medical and Scientific Officer of NX Prenatal.

Terms of the multi-year collaboration were not disclosed.

About NX Prenatal

NX Prenatal Inc. is a private, US-based molecular diagnostics company. The company's proprietary NeXosome® platform is being utilized to develop enabling, early warning systems for pregnancies that may result in spontaneous preterm birth, preeclampsia and other adverse outcomes. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.nxprenatal.com.

