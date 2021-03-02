NXCR Announces Complete Senior Management Team Ahead of Product Launch and Acceleration Phase

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NextCar Holding Company Inc. (NXCR) , a fintech and insurtech vehicle subscription platform for dealers, automakers, and third-party listing sites, announced seven key management appointments as part of its product and technology launch and acceleration phase.

"Company building starts with being able to attract and retain the best talent. Given the capital intensity of vehicle subscriptions and the sheer potential of the automotive market at this time, we have taken the unique approach of recruiting and hiring a world-class public company ready executive team right at the onset," said Scott Painter, Founder & CEO of NXCR."

"These senior leadership hires are about creating the IP and putting in place the systems that result in high quality, reliable, and profitable revenue that will become the foundation for scaling subscriptions for our partners and clients," continued Painter.

NXCR's Key Leadership Appointments Include:

Operations, Finance, Accounting, Revenue:

Jim Nguyen , President and Chief Operating Officer: Jim oversees all operational aspects of NXCR, leading the development and implementation of systems and business processes to scale subscriptions profitability. Jim was a Co-Founder of TrueCar in 2005 where he held multiple executive and leadership roles across the organization, including Chief Financial Officer, EVP of Corporate and Business Development, EVP of Partner Development & Marketing. In 2015 he was appointed President of ALG, Inc., the industry benchmark for determining the future resale value of a vehicle (now part of J.D. Power). Prior to TrueCar, Jim held senior roles at enterprise software, internet, telecom, consulting and global automotive companies, including Deloitte & Touche and Toyota.

Kash Sheikh , Chief Financial Officer: Kash is responsible for the finance and accounting functions, and securing the necessary upstream capital resources and the systems and processes to support the profitable growth of NXCR's global subscriptions platform. Kash brings to NXCR over two decades of investment and governance experience. He has led a number of M&A transactions and has been involved in several IPOs. He led two private family investment companies leading direct and indirect investments in tech, venture and private equity. Earlier in his career he led a group responsible for identifying efficiencies within Toyota's U.S. business operations. He began his career as a CPA at Arthur Andersen LLP.

Joseph Chang , Chief Revenue Officer: In his role as CRO at NXCR, Joseph is predominantly responsible for controlling revenue quality, ensuring the reliability and predictability of subscription revenue as a payments platform. Joseph has eight years of private equity and 12 years of global investment banking experience, including serving as Head of the Beijing Office and Head of China cross-border M&A at Houlihan Lokey. His Wall Street tenure resulted in over $25 billion in transactions across numerous industries in M&A, leveraged finance, and corporate finance.

Marketing, Branding and UX:

Lucas Donat , Chief Marketing Officer: Lucas is responsible for NXCR's go-to-market customer acquisition and retention strategies tethered to a performance-based model that delivers advertising dollars strictly in response to driving a cost of good. Lucas has spent his 20+ year career building direct-to-consumer and ecommerce brands that rely on direct response and accountable advertising models. He has helped build well-known brands such as 1-800-Dentist, Hotwire, eHarmony, LegalZoom, Bolthouse Farms, and TrueCar, where he was CMO.



Matthew Cacciola , Chief Design Officer: Matthew is responsible for building a world class user experience and interface that translates complex back-end technology into simple, intuitive and beautiful front-end applications and user experiences. Matthew was previously Co-Founder and EVP of Design and UX at Fair. Prior to that he spent seven years at TBWA \ Media Arts Lab as the Design Director for Apple, responsible for global launch campaigns for Apple's marquee products including the iPhone, iPad and Apple Music. His portfolio of work includes design and creative projects for PepsiCo., Nissan, Harper Collins , Beats, Uber, Microsoft, Xbox, Conagra Foods and Bath & Body Works.

Product, Technology, Engineering:

Chris Andrews , Chief Product & Technology Officer: Chris is responsible for developing NXCR's digital experience built on an AI foundation that drives personalization and convenience throughout the vehicle subscription lifecycle. This is inclusive of vehicle discovery, ordering, fulfillment, maintenance and registration as well as payments. Chris has worked in software and technology for nearly 25 years, including nine years at Microsoft and Skype where he led the launch of the original Skype for iPhone application. He has led the development of Data Products in Cybersecurity at TeleSign and Fintech at Cyndx. He began his career designing autonomous satellite software at Boeing.

Digital Servicing Platform and Operations:

Jorge Munoz , Vice President, Servicing: Jorge is responsible for fulfilling NXCR's modern digital servicing in a way that speaks to consumers in a fully digital manner and facilitates payment through numerous means. He will be responsible for ensuring disciplined asset management and flexible asset return. Jorge has over 15 years experience in strategic finance, loan servicing, portfolio risk management and loss mitigation. Prior to joining NXCR, he was Head of Servicing at Fair and previously spent seven years in Loan Servicing at Santander Consumer USA . He started his career in the Collections Department at Ford Credit and Nissan Motor Acceptance.

Georg Bauer, Co-Founder of Fair and auto finance executive at Mercedes Benz Financial, BMW Financial and Tesla Financial, joined the NXCR in January as Co-Founder, President and Vice Chairman of the Board.

NXCR's launch team is rounded out by a dozen product managers, software developers, data scientists and legal and regulatory compliance experts.

"NXCR is not a typical startup. My partners and I have a consistent and proven track record of company building. Building a vehicle subscription platform on the heels of building Fair means the results will be faster speed, higher quality and lower cost," added Painter.

