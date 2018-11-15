NXEO SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Announces the Investigation of Nexeo Solutions, Inc. (NXEO) Over the Proposed Acquisition of the Company by Univar Inc.

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating the announced acquisition of Nexeo Solutions, Inc. ("NXEO" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NXEO) by Univar, Inc. ("Univar"). Pursuant to the terms of the announced merger agreement, the Company's shareholders will only receive 0.305 shares of Univar common stock and $3.29 in cash for each share of NXEO common stock they own.

The firm's investigation focuses on whether NXEO and its Board of Directors violated federal securities laws by issuing solicitation material to shareholders that was false and/or misleading, and/or breached fiduciary duties to the Company's shareholders by failing to conduct a fair sale process and agreeing to the proposed transaction that may undervalue the Company to the detriment of NXEO's shareholders.

