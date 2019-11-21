NxGen Brands Inc. Announces Successful Show at Recent CBD Expo East 2019, Orlando, Florida

DAVIE, Florida, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LeafyWell (LeafyWell.com), a subsidiary of NxGen Brands, Inc. (NXGB), today announced the company had a very successful showing at the recent CBD Expo East 2019 held November 15 and 16 in Orlando, Florida. The CBD Expo featured presentations by industry leaders, workshops and an exhibition hall where LeafyWell shared its products and knowledge with attendees which included entrepreneurs, professionals, buyers, and casual consumers.

"This is our second year attending and showcasing LeafyWell and our growing line of dynamic CBD products to the thousands of attendees who visited this year's expo. To date, we have shown steady continued growth throughout this year, in fact we have tripled our sales from this time last year. As a result of attending the CBD Expo we have generated new sales and had some great meetings with potential distributors and wholesalers. We also were able to achieve greater awareness of LeafyWell's brand and outstanding CBD products," said Angel Burgos, President and CEO of LeafyWell. "The CBD Expo this year was bigger and better than last year. Its growth reflects the huge potential in quality CBD products such as ours. We look forward to attending next year's event in New York City as well as continuing to seek other opportunities like this related to showcasing our brand and products."

Burgos also said he was featured in an exclusive podcast interview on Small Cap Stocks Today where he discussed the LeafyWell products, what makes them different and potential new products the company is working on. The Small Cap Stocks Today podcast can be heard on iTunes, SoundCloud, Spotify, Stitcher, GooglePlay and TuneIn. The interview with Mr. Burgos can be heard by clicking this link: https://soundcloud.com/smallcapstockstoday/leafywell-ticker-nxgb-interview-with-ceo-and-president-angel-burgos

LeafyWell specializes in the manufacturing and distribution of full-spectrum CBD (Cannabidiol) and Cannabigerol (CBG) products and product lines including tinctures, creams, lotions, edibles as well as a full line of pet products available online and at select retailers nationwide. To see the LeafyWell brand products, visit www.LeafyWell.com, call (888) 315-6339, or email support@LeafyWell.com.

About NxGen Brands, Inc.

NxGen Brands, Inc owns and operates two (2) subsidiaries 100%. Our pursuit is to leverage equity, acquire, merge and or joint venture with early-stage companies in emerging industries, to stimulate growth, cash flow and increase broader distribution channels.

Currently, one of our principal companies is NxGen Brands, LLC d/b/a: LeafyWell or (http://www.LeafyWell.com ), formulating, manufacturing, distributing, marketing and white labeling a wide variety of non-THC Broad Spectrum CBD supplements.

MyIAD (http://www.MyIAD.com ) is our technology developer exploiting state-of-the-art wearable Global Positioning System "GPS" and Global Mobile Communications "GSM" for tracking and monitoring assets specifically in healthcare. As well as innovating a seed-to-sale real-time software utility platform for the hemp and cannabis industry validating origin and authenticity. In summary, our overall business goals could effectively create unlimited opportunities for our growing shareholder base.

For more information on "NXGB", please visit the Company's website at https://www.LeafyWell.com.

To be added to the Company investor email list, please email info@LeafyWell.com with "NXGB" in the subject line.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to future events, including our ability to raise capital, or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc. Our public filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc are available from commercial document retrieval services and at the website maintained by the OTC Markets at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/NXGB/disclosure

