NxGen Brands (NXGB) Announces Amazon And Alibaba As The Primary Global Distribution Channels for PPE And Cleaning Products

DAVIE, Fla., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NxGen Brands Inc. (NXGB), wholly owned subsidiary Leafywell announces that it has selected major global outlets to distribute its full product lines of cleaning supplies, disinfectants, and sanitizers.

NxGen Brands, Inc announces Amazon and Alibaba as distribution outlets to expand the Company's corporate footprint, sales capability and offer the Company's newly added line of products, designated for commercial, industrial, and residential cleaning and sanitation needs. These products have been developed to satisfy the current demands of the bars, restaurants, schools, hotels, casinos, factories, and travel industries. Through strategic alliances in both manufacturing and product production, allows us to approach and engage major distributors in the US and with capabilities to export to foreign markets.

In a recent update the President and CEO of NxGen Brands, Inc. (NXGB), Angel Burgos, stated, "As the current pandemic continues without any hesitation on a global scale, people are sanitizing, cleaning and disinfecting more than ever. We have decided to grow our cleaning product supply capabilities and have chosen both Amazon and Alibaba as our primary distribution channels for global availability. This decision will allow us to establish commercial interactions with customers in various countries which are looking for products with a certifiable ingredient list while maintaining quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) standards. Both our non-chemical product line for surface sanitation has become the most sought out product for cleaning and our hand sanitizer formulation in both liquid and gel forms meet and or exceed FDA and World Health Organization standards and guidelines. We anticipate increased sales and the continued establishment of our brand in multiple markets in order to expand our global footprint."

About NxGen Brands, Inc.

NxGen Brands, Inc owns and operates the brand LeafyWell. Our pursuit is to leverage equity, acquire, and merge or joint venture with early-stage companies in emerging industries, to stimulate growth, cash flow and increase broader distribution channels. NxGen Brands, Inc is pioneering and positioning itself to acquire fast-growing companies in up-trending industries and utilizing technology for economies of scope.

LeafyWell the brand our subsidiary specializes in the manufacturing and distribution of full-spectrum CBD (Cannabidiol) and Cannabigerol (CBG) products and product lines including tinctures, creams, lotions, edibles as well as a full line of pet products available online and at select retailers nationwide. To see the LeafyWell brand products, visit www.leafywell.com , call (888) 315-6339, or email [email protected] .

Our newly added proprietary and licensed formulated products included in the commercial, industrial, and residential cleaning supplies, disinfectants, and sanitizers can be seen at www.nxgenbrands.com or www.leafywell.com and for more information or to make bulk purchases, please contact [email protected].

For more information on "NXGB" the corporation, please visit the corporate website at https://www.nxgenbrands.com.

