NxGen MDx announces partnership with Answer Health on Demand

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- NxGen MDx announced a new partnership with Answer Health on Demand, which enables patients to see a genetic counselor or doctor using secure audio and video via smartphone application, tablet, or computer.

The partnership will allow patients to schedule telemedicine appointments with a NxGen MDx genetic counselor for preconception care and family planning. A genetic counselor can make recommendations about family planning or suggest genetic testing before a patient sees their primary doctor.

"This partnership makes sense in today's healthcare landscape. Today's patients value time and convenience, and 60% of all millennials support telemedicine. This partnership allows us to offer a platform for busy couples who want to discuss family planning and carrier screening but don't have the time it takes to schedule an appointment and see a doctor," said Doug McIntosh, senior director of marketing at NxGen MDx.

"Providing cutting-edge technology to empower patients has always been our mission, and we've accomplished this by offering best-in-class carrier screening using whole-gene sequencing. Partnering with Answer Health allows us to take patient empowerment to the next level," said Alan Mack, CEO of NxGen MDx. "We also want to be mindful of saving patients and the healthcare industry time and money. A study from 2014 showed that telemedicine has the potential to save U.S. employers $6 billion in annual healthcare costs."

To schedule a telemedicine appointment with a NxGen MDx genetic counselor, go to www.ahondemand.com and use the service key NXGENMDX when enrolling.

About Answer Health on Demand

Answer Health on Demand is an online health care solution where patients can quickly connect with a board-certified provider for a variety of health concerns via a smartphone, tablet or computer. The online urgent care is available 24/7/365 and patients can see a provider from the convenience of their home, office, or while on vacation, and also offers comprehensive, multi-specialty clinical services from independent practitioners collaborating on one platform. Answer Health on Demand is committed to providing quality care, improving access and options for receiving care, and decreasing healthcare costs by treating patients via telemedicine. The Answer Health on Demand app is available for Apple and Android devices and can be downloaded for free in Google Play and Apple stores, or by accessing www.AHonDemand.org.

About NxGen MDx

NxGen MDx LLC is a leading women's health company delivering highly accurate and precise genetic screening that detects genetic diseases or abnormalities and helps families make informed decisions. Unlike other laboratories, NxGen MDx's technology examines the entire gene rather than parts of the gene, giving families a comprehensive assessment of their true risk. NxGen MDx is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan. To learn more, visit the company's website at www.nxgenmdx.com.

