NxGen MDx has capacity to meet COVID-19 testing needs of nursing homes under new MDHHS order

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 15th, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) issued an order regarding the testing of staff and residents at nursing homes statewide.

This order requires the initial and weekly testing of all residents and staff, depending on a nursing home's regional risk level. Testing must be repeated weekly if there are positive cases within the facility, for up to 14 days after the last new positive result.

With the ability to test for 7,000 samples per day, NxGen MDx has both the infrastructure and capacity to test staff and residents for COVID-19 from nursing homes across the state. NxGen is able to provide results quickly--within 24-48 hours--to help facilities prevent an outbreak.

"Residential facilities face unique challenges with COVID-19. Offering surveillance testing is essential in order to contain outbreaks that could potentially become devastating," said Jacqueline Peacock, Director of Laboratory Operations at NxGen MDx.

About NxGen MDx

NxGen MDx LLC is a leading women's health company delivering highly accurate and precise genetic testing. NxGen MDx's history of whole-gene sequencing combined with advanced technology allows us to provide accessible, high-quality testing options to families as they plan for the future. NxGen MDx employs state-of-the-art technology, including rapid molecular diagnostics for infectious disease and genetic screening technology that examines the entire gene rather than parts of the gene, giving women and families a comprehensive assessment of their health. NxGen MDx is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan. To learn more, visit the company's website at www.nxgenmdx.com.

