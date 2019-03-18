NXT Water Signs National Distribution Deal with Integrity Wellness Brands, Inc.

LAS VEGAS, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NXT Water, the fastest growing entrant in the hemp-derived beverage space, continues to make significant progress in scaling their brand by entering into a National distribution agreement with Integrity Wellness Brands (IWB) a leading distributor of health and wellness brands in North America.

IWB is employee-founded by a group of consumer product and beverage veterans who are building out unique National go-to market strategies to assist brands like Akeso Functional Fitness Water.

AKESO Functional Fitness Water

"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with the Akeso brand at IWB as we believe it is a groundbreaking product with unlimited upside potential," said Nick Gagliardi of Integrity Wellness Brands. "We expect our first shipment in March to our wholesaler network and expect to be over 1,000 distribution points at the end of the first 90 days and continue to grow from there."

NXT Water launched their cornerstone brand AKESO Functional Fitness Water in December to tremendous receptivity in the retail, fitness vertical. Akeso is also incorporating Blockstrain Technology Corp – the developer of the first integrated blockchain platform that registers and tracks intellectual property for the cannabis industry – making Akeso the first-ever fully transparent food or beverage.

"We are truly excited to announce our relationship with IWB as we intend to change the way people buy the water they use to help hydrate and recover," said Todd Waks, CEO of NXT Water. "Scaling our brand with the appropriate demographic and having a distribution partner with decades of relevant relationships is essential to our launch strategy and ultimately to our long term success," said Waks.

About NXT Water: Formed by seasoned executives from the beverage, entertainment and digital marketing verticals, NXT Water has created AKESO, the finest functional fitness water intended to significantly disrupt both the functional beverage industry as well as the burgeoning CBD industry projected to be over $20 Billion by 2024.

www.akesowater.com

About IWB: Integrity Wellness Brands, Inc. is an employee owned National organization focused on sales, marketing, and distribution of health and wellness brands both in CBD and non-CBD. IWB is led by an experienced, dynamic leadership group with extensive backgrounds in both the consumer products and beverage industries. www.integritywellnessbrands.com

