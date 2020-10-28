NXTCOMM Leases Capacity on EUTELSAT E117WA for Over-The-Air Testing of its Electronically Steered Antenna

ATLANTA, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NXT Communications Corporation (NXTCOMM) has signed a capacity agreement with Eutelsat Communications for capacity on Eutelsat's E117WA satellite, aimed to provide the Over-The-Air Testing of NXTCOMM's proprietary flat-panel terminals that will offer high-speed connectivity to aviation, military and other mobility markets.

In June, NXTCOMM unveiled its new Electronically Steered Antenna (ESA), a building block for a portfolio of next-generation, lower-cost commercial satellite antennas designed to meet global demand for cost-effective worldwide mobile connectivity.

Under the agreement, NXTCOMM will also offer satellite capacity to customers seeking a differentiated connectivity experience not available from existing service providers.

NXTCOMM will lease capacity on EUTELSAT 117 West A, located at 116.8° West, which offers high-power Ku-band coverage over North and South America.

Tim Morton, co-founder and president, NXTCOMM, commented: "Eutelsat has proven to be an ideal partner to help us get our new technology to market, and to help NXTCOMM validate the performance of our best-in-class antenna technology and to provide ongoing managed satellite service capacity to our customers as we scale production of our game-changing flat panel antennas."

Mike Antonovich, CEO of Eutelsat Americas, added: "We are delighted to support NXTCOMM during the critical test and implementation phase of their high-performance antenna, and look forward to supporting them for many years into the future as they develop their unique mobility solutions."

NXTCOMM's ongoing over-the-air performance tests will kick off in November followed by full antenna testing and initial low-rate production in 2021, with Ka-band product testing to begin later in the year.

About NXT Communications Corporation (NXTCOMM)

NXTCOMM empowers connectivity in today's mobile world. Led by satellite, software and communications technology veterans who understand the technology and market dynamics, NXTCOMM is developing highly efficient antenna technology and a better implementation model to deliver breakthrough mobile, high-speed connectivity solutions for the satellite and mobility marketplace.

