NY Law firm helping People and Companies selling products on Amazon when Federal Courts Freeze their Money and Inventory

LONG BEACH, N.Y., Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C. – Rosenbaum Famularo, the law firm behind AmazonSellersLawyer.com, is helping people and companies that sell products on Amazon when courts order Amazon to freeze their accounts, money and inventory. The firm is accepting clients with frozen Amazon Seller accounts to continue to reach resolutions and, when needed, fight the orders in court.

Travis Stockman, Esq., Rosenbaum Famularo's litigation department's Managing Attorney stated that "Amazon Sellers are victimized by Amazon and the court system. Often, the Amazon Sellers have no notice of the lawsuit until after their money and inventory is frozen." CJ Rosenbaum, Esq., one of the founding partners of the firm stated that "it is awful…could you imagine your entire business, your inventory and your cash being withheld based on one-sided accusations?"

Many of the orders against Amazon Sellers come from one courthouse: the US District Court for the Northern District of Illinois in Chicago including orders issued in the following cases:

Richemont Intl. (Montblanc/Cartier) Case # 19-cv-06369 Volkswagon / Audi Case # 18-cv-03229 Christian Dior Case # 18-cv-00366 Wham-O Inc. (Frisbee) Case # 18-cv-05878 Gianni Versace Case # 18-cv-01173 Viahart (Brainflakes toys) Case # 17-cv-08142

"Big brands often obtain orders against Amazon Sellers who never made any sales. Clearly if you never made any sales at all, you never delivered counterfeit products despite what the brands claim in their lawsuits" says CJ Rosenbaum.

CJ Rosenbaum further states that "Amazon Sellers can obtain relief from temporary restraining orders if they have the right information."

Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C., is an international intellectual property law firm based in Long Beach, New York that helps people and companies that sell products on Amazon.com and other Amazon websites around the world. The firm has staff in New York, and Shenzhen, China and Yiwu, China.

