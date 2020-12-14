NY Law Firm Provides Specific Free Library to Amazon Sellers Thriving During COVID-19

LONG BEACH, N.Y., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C. announced today the release of its Business Law Library specifically tailored for Amazon sellers and other e-commerce business owners. Through this division of the firm, a dedicated team of lawyers provides strategic advice to protect third party sellers from common and avoidable issues on and off the Amazon platform. The library encompasses a large collection of sample business contracts, explanatory videos, and other resources that are free for sellers and companies doing business on Amazon.

"Our business law team understands the legal needs of e-commerce businesses, especially Amazon businesses. Many Amazon sellers have come to know us as the number one law firm for help with account and listing suspensions, intellectual property complaints, litigation representation, and protecting private label brands," said David Miller, Esq., managing attorney of the firm's business law department. "Now we want them, and companies doing business on Amazon, to know us for our business law services."

According to a recent survey, what makes an Amazon seller successful, aside from dedicating time to the business, is having the necessary tools and information available to navigate the confusing Amazon landscape. The firm offers a wide range of traditional legal services tailored to online businesses including contract drafting and negotiation, intellectual property assignments, employment law, the sales of businesses, and compliance assistance.

"Whether a seller is starting a new business or looking for help with an established one, we provide all the legal services he or she needs. And while most sellers have confidence in Amazon and plan to continue selling on the platform in 2021, many also have concerns about the power of Amazon," said CJ Rosenbaum, Esq., founding partner of the firm. "We have a unique perspective when handling challenges with the e-commerce giant as the majority of our clients are Amazon sellers."

Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C. also helps sellers with other Amazon related issues such as account verifications, suspensions, intellectual property rights, private label selling, product listing hijacking, and more.

About Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C.

Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C., is a law firm based in Long Beach, New York, dedicated to serving sellers, either individual or companies, on Amazon.com and other Amazon websites around the world. The firm has staff in New York, Shenzhen, China and Yiwu, China. Interested sellers can contact the firm at AmazonSellersLawyer.com.

