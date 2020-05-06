NY State Assisted Living Nurse of the Year Named at Chelsea's Rockville Centre Residence

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kara Constantine, the ALP RN Director at Maple Pointe Assisted Living, 260 Maple Avenue, Rockville Centre, has been named Nurse of the Year by the New York State Center for Assisted Living (NYSCAL), an industry group supporting long-term care and assisted living facilities across the state.

Award winner Kara Constantine, RN, in action at Maple Pointe Assisted Living in Rockville Centre, NY

"She has been a hands-on champion during this pandemic working extra hours while displaying endless energy and kindness," remarked Tammy Marshall, Executive Director of Maple Pointe. "But even before the coronavirus struck, Kara's enthusiasm was like a tangible force."

Ms. Constantine is a tireless advocate for our residents, especially when they are ill or hospitalized. She generously gives her personal cell phone number to all providers and doctors and thinks nothing of texting or calling them directly at all hours for anything from a prescription refill to a medical emergency. The providers all know her by name and can count on her for useful information for a resident in need of services.

A mother of two, Ms. Constantine's nurturing shines through when communicating with some of the younger staff members, to whom she is a mentor and leader. Earlier this year, she gave up her own evening plans in favor of taking staff members to dinner after an unusually tough day. This selfless display of loyalty and support is typical.

She is a true team player who helps with fundraising and marketing and takes a stake in overall improvements in the community. Her sincerity is evident in the relationships she has built in the two years she's been with us.

If anyone ever deserved the title of Nurse of the Year, it is Kara Constantine. We congratulate her!

